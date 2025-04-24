



A new clinical trial spanning four continents and enrolled in hundreds will test the efficacy of two anti-inflammatory drugs as potential treatments for long covids. Western University scientists and president COVID (SILC) Schmidt initiative announced today. Despite the long global prevalence of covid, patients report a variety of symptoms and their symptoms can be affected by where they live. Research with a global reach tailored to examine each patient's most serious symptoms could bring hope to people across Canada and the US.”

Douglas D. Fraser, Professor of Schlich School of Medicine, Western University The trial, funded by the SILC, will examine whether upadacitinib and pirfenidone, which are approved for the treatment of arthritis and lung diseases, respectively. The drug was identified in a previous SILC-funded study that tested over 5,400 blood proteins from 1,028 participants over the past 18 months, with or without long covid. Upadacitinib and pirphenidone were identified using artificial intelligence as two existing drugs that could disrupt some of their pathways. “Drug reuse can lead to effective treatments around the world much faster than creating new drugs from scratch,” said Dr. John Red, CEO of SILC. “Our hope is for the 65 million people who live daily in this often debilitating state to be able to quickly find relief from their symptoms, even if they happen to be alive.” A total of 348 participants will be enrolled in the Phase III, double-blind, placebo-controlled multi-arm platform study spanning seven trial locations in the US, Canada, Brazil, Italy, Uganda and Zambia. Researchers track five symptom fatigue, breathing problems, memory and thinking problems, muscle and joint pain, and circulation to determine whether it is the most severe in each patient. The researchers will investigate two drug-vs placebos for the first three months, conduct an analysis, and monitor participants for another three months. This study proceeds using an adaptive platform. If you fail to show results, or if both drugs appear to be promising, if you want to stop using placebo, you can pivot to stop testing for either drug. This method was prominently used to rapidly develop and test COVID treatments during operational speed. The trial is funded and guidance from SILC, a nonprofit organization founded in 2023 by philanthropists Eric and Wendy Schmidt, the second in three sets of the first half of this year, promoting long-term covid care for patients around the world. sauce: Western University of Ontario

