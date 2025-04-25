



Bats found in Santa Margarita Rancho Lake tested positive for rabies and urged medical personnel to urge anyone who may have come into contact with the bat to seek medical advice. What we know: According to the OC, a bat found on the ground around Lake Rancho Santa Margarita at 2:30pm on Thursday, April 17th, tested positive for rabies. health Communications Disease Management Department, Care Agency (HCA). Anyone who has physically contacted a bat or has seen someone else in contact is encouraged to call 714-834-8180 to assess their risk of rabies. Pet owners who may have interacted with the bat should contact their veterinarian. Why should you care: Rabies is usually transmitted through the saliva of animals that have been mad by biting. Although rare, contamination of open wounds with eyes, mouth, or rabies saliva can also transmit the virus. Most human rabies cases in the United States in recent years have been associated with rabies bat tension. Bats have very small teeth and their bites may not be noticed. It is important to ensure that preventive treatments are administered promptly to prevent the rabies virus from causing illness in people exposed to the exposed person. What you can do: The HCA and the Mission Viejo Animal Services Center recommend several actions to minimize the risk of rabies. Avoid all contact with wild animals.

Vaccinates all cats and dogs against rabies.

Do not sleep in unopened windows or doors.

If you see bats in your home or other structure, close the area and contact animal control. Once the bat is removed, close the area that allows you to enter the house.

Do not leave pet food outside where wildlife attracts you.

Immediately wash all animal bites with soap and water to ensure that the wounds are washed away well and contact your doctor.

Report all animal bites to Mission Vieho Animal Services Centre, 949-470-3045. sauce: Information about this story comes from Mission Viejo Police Services, April 23, 2025.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxla.com/news/bat-found-oc-tests-positive-rabies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos