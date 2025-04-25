Covid-19 reduces sperm count and motility, new research confirms





Men who had Covid-19 could face the risk of hidden infertility. The study reveals how the virus destroys sperm health several months after recovery. study: COVID-19 infection was associated with reduced sperm quality: cross-sectional and longitudinal clinical observational studies. Image credit: Marko aliaksandr/shutterstock.com Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-COV-2), the virus that causes the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), can infect a variety of organs, including those in the genital tract. Male urogenital organs are particularly susceptible to (and are particularly susceptible to) SARS-COV-2 infection due to the widespread expression of both angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) and transmembrane serine protease 2.TMPRSS2), both are essential for virus entry into cells. Despite these correlations, previous studies have rarely examined the effects of Covid-19 on male birth rates, including sperm quality. Therefore, additional research is needed to elucidate the effects of SARS-COV-2 infection on reproductive health, especially among men. Recent research published in the journal Scientific Report We evaluated sperm quality among male fertility patients who had previously been exposed to SARS-COV-2. How does Covid-19 affect sperm cells? The current study included individuals affected by Covid-19 and uninfected patients who provided semen samples while being cared for at Shengjing, China. Sperm count, sperm motility, sperm morphology, and sperm DNA fragmentation index (FDI) and chromatin immaturity were measured in all semen samples. Approximately 83% of the 604 participants in the cross-sectional study were infected with SARS-COV-2, of which 140 provided semen samples before and after testing positive for Covid-19. A total of 149 Covid-19 negative semen samples served as control groups. Sperm counts reflecting sperm with rapid progressive motility, progressive motility, total motility, and sperm DFI were lower in samples obtained from infected individuals compared to controls, and therefore showed lower sperm quality associated with COVID-19. These sperm parameters were similarly reduced in patients following SARS-COV-2 infection. However, DFI was high in these later samples. The integrity of sperm DNA was negatively affected by Covid-19. ” A longitudinal study revealed lower sperm quality in patients infected with SARS-COV-2 compared to pre-infected samples. In particular, early control semen samples highlight the beneficial effects of fertile treatment, as they had lower sperm quality compared to subsequent samples. The higher proportion of Covid-19 positive patients showed a lower semen parameter compared to Covid-19 negative patients. In fact, 75% of infected patients had a 21% increase in DFI after being infected with COVID-19 compared to pre-infected samples. In the control group, 10% of the later samples showed a deterioration in semen quality compared to previous samples. Almost 58% of infected patients showed a decrease in sperm count in the second sample. More specifically, the sperm count decreases by 12%, equivalent to a loss of about 20.5×10^6 Sperm cells. Approximately 70% of infected patients reduced the reduction in total sperm motility by 17%. Similarly, 71% of infected sperm samples were found to reduce grade A motility by 37%. Sperm DNA fragmentation can have a negative impact on the success of auxiliary reproductive technology (ART) as sperm with high DFI is more likely to produce low-quality embryos and is more likely to increase miscarriage and fertility. Therefore, the persistently high DFI values ​​observed in semen samples obtained after COVID-19 highlight the catastrophic effect SARS-COV-2 infection may have on male fertility. Conclusion Comparing both infected patients and controls after the onset of COVID-19, sperm quality parameters were significantly reduced when comparing pre-infection and post-infection samples of infected participants. These observations are similar in both cross-sectional and longitudinal studies, suggesting that COVID-19 significantly reduces sperm quality. Covid-19 was associated with poor semen quality manifested by reduced sperm counts and sperm motility and increased sperm DNA fragmentation. ” Although Covid-19 is no longer considered a public health emergency, SARS-COV-2 continues to circulate around the world, acquiring new mutations that increase the pathogenicity and fitness of this pathogen. Taken together, the current study recommends that clinicians integrate Covid-19 screening or diagnosis into detailed examinations of male infertility patients. Journal Reference: Yuan, L., Sun, W., Dong, Z., et al. (2025). COVID-19 infection was associated with reduced sperm quality: cross-sectional and longitudinal clinical observational studies. Scientific Report. 2:10.1038/s41598-025-94570-5.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250424/COVID-19-lowers-sperm-count-and-motility-new-study-confirms.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

