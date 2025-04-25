Despite the rise in prescriptions, young Americans are skeptical of semaglutide, preferring natural health habits, and expressing strong concerns about the hype and safety risks that burned fuel in the media.

A recent study published in Journal of Adolescent HealthUS researchers have investigated the knowledge and opinions of young people regarding drug use such as Segurtide For weight loss. The study consisted of five open-ended questions (n ​​= 753, ages 14-24) shared among American youth (ages n = 753, ages 14-24) via the National Text Messaging Poll (MyVoice) conducted in March 2024.

background

The prevalence of overweight and obesity is at the highest ever, with the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that as of 2022, more than 1 billion individuals living in the latter. The incidence of maladaptive weight gain is surprising, more than doubled since 1990, and is expected to increase further in the coming years. Studies investigating trends in unwanted weight gain management highlight children, adolescents, and young adults as target populations for the intervention.

These conditions represent serious public health concerns. Because of its medical validation, it has been associated with several chronically fatal, non-communicable diseases, including type 2 diabetes (T2D), cardiovascular disease (CVD), kidney status, and certain cancers. Traditional weight loss treatments combine drug drugs with lifestyle improvements (diet and physical activity). Unfortunately, these interventions are strongly dependent on patient persistence, and it is observed that even temporary gaps in treatment rapidly reverse weight improvement.

Similar to semaglutide Glucagon– Peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RA) have shifted the paradigm of modern weight loss interventions. Initially developed to treat type 2 diabetes and metabolic conditions, these drugs demonstrate significant potential for weight loss. In clinical trials, weekly consumption of semaglutide could reduce body mass index (BMI) of up to 17% in heavier adolescents, details of which have been widely published on online forums, health websites and social media. Unfortunately, the long-term effects of these drugs and their prominent side effects in young people remain unrecognised, and media coverage does not always present balanced information.

Young people are very susceptible to social media and, coupled with their perceptions of weight and associated stigma, may encourage them to abuse these obvious miraculous weight loss treatments. Unfortunately, these concerns (youth perceptions of weight loss medications) remain unscientifically untested.

“…between January 2020 and December 2023, the number of adolescents and young adults distributed to GLP-1RA highlights the rapidly increasing use of weight loss drug therapy in this class.”

About the research

The purpose of this study is to address these knowledge gaps and inform public health policies by determining the familiarity of young people who are used to opinions about GLP-1RA-derived weight loss drugs and their use. Qualitative and quantitative research data were collected using the Myvoice Project, a real-time, national text-message survey shared among American youth (ages 14-24).

The study data included five open-ended questions tailored to assess the knowledge and opinions of respondents regarding demographic information (age, gender, education, geographical location, race/ethnicity, socioeconomic status), and Wegovy or Ozempic (Semaglutide brand name) for weight management.

“(1) There have been a lot of things in the media recently about drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy. Have you heard of these drugs? Have you heard of them? (News, social media, podcasts, etc.) About these drugs.

Survey responses were coded to emphasize the frequency of responses, ideas, and opinions, and summary statistics were generated to facilitate quantitative analysis using STATA. Differences between subcategories were elucidated using chi-square tests.

Survey results

Of the 753 participants recruited for this study, 547 (73%, 50.3% of women) provided complete demographic and survey data and were included in subsequent analyses. The respondents were on average 20.4 years old, with the majority being white (60%). The survey results revealed that most respondents knew Ozempic and Wegovi (73.6%). When asked about knowledge of these drugs, nearly half (48.8%) of the study cohort reported perceptions of weight loss and use for potential side effects, but said they had heard of the use of diabetes management (18.2%).

“Awareness was most common among respondents identifying as multiethnic (84.6%) and white (76.9%), and least common among respondents identifying as Asian (64.1%) and black (64.2%) (57.8%).”

Subgroup analyses were unable to reveal differences in level of awareness for gender, ethnicity, geographical region, or age. In particular, 26.1% of respondents reported that they personally knew semaglutide users who were more likely to be female reporters than men (31.6% vs. 20.8%).

Over half of respondents (57.5%) expressed negative opinions or hesitation regarding whether youths should use these medications among youths. The most cited reasons include safety concerns, inappropriate use, and belief in personal responsibility for healthier/more natural weight loss options. Certain safety concerns include potential side effects, promotion of eating disorders or unhealthy body images, and unknown long-term or developmental effects. Concerns about inappropriate use include media making the drug attractive and attractive, leading to unnecessary use, and contributing to the shortage of diabetic patients.

Of the 37.2% where youth use is likely to be acceptable, many warnings state that it should only be in medically necessary (48.2% in this group) or in extreme situations/last resorts (23.4% in this group).

Many respondents (n = 101, who primarily said “no” to young people) highlighted lifestyle changes in which semaglutide is considered a “last resort” as a priority for pharmacological interventions for weight management, such as diet and exercise. These perceptions were stronger in male respondents than in other genders and were not affected by other demographic variables. Respondents also said that media, including news and social media, played a role in spreading awareness, spreading potential misinformation, fascinating weight loss and putting pressure on them to meet unrealistic beauty standards. Others felt that media coverage could condemn the use of these drugs.

Conclusion

The present study highlights the surprising high perceptions of American youth regarding the use of GLP-1RA drugs for weight loss, but it reveals that their overall perceptions of young people using them are largely negative or hesitant. Most respondents expressed concern about safety or felt that semaglutide was not appropriate for young age individuals and believed that healthier “natural” behavioral changes should be preferred or at least prioritized over pharmacological weight management. Findings suggest that high-weight young people who may benefit medically from these drugs may appeal to thinness and may be potentially exacerbated by the portrayal of media that criticizes drug use as a “quick correction” or obtain resources from others.