How federal vaccine skepticism affects public health and pharma industry

Since President Donald Trump took office in January and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took office, vaccine disinformation has come from federal health agencies. Confirmed As a secretary to the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Many people in the healthcare industry say that false claims about vaccines are harming everyone, from pharmaceutical companies and health systems to the autistic community and public health as a whole.

Research shows This reduced public trust and reduced vaccination rates. Some GOP leaders have cultivated distrust and spread misinformation COVID-19 Vaccineresearch from, has spread preventable diseases among more Republican voters in the US Boston Medical Center.

“It's really annoying and it's a shame we're rehashing claims that are not trusted. [about autism] Christine Ross, chief marketing officer at the Autism Society, which supports the community through education and advocacy, said it is not only a waste of valuable resources, but also a threat to the public's trust in life-saving vaccinations.

Industry impact

Scepticism about the new vaccine could have a negative impact on pharmaceutical companies, said Rajiv Leventhal, senior digital health analyst at research firm Emarketer.

Of course, Biotechno wants to take more of their medication, he said. Additionally, while vaccines are not usually a major revenue driver for pharmaceutical companies, distrust of these companies among some consumers could have a trickle-down effect that could affect the revenue of companies with larger revenue generators.

For example, in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024, Merck reported $594 million in revenue for the measles vaccine MMR II, compared to $7.8 billion from the blockbuster cancer drug keytruda. In its revenue call, the company also pointed to a decline in vaccination rates for Americans. This was partially offset by an increase in vaccinations in other countries.

Nonprofit organizations Health Issues Center 92.7% of American kindergarteners reported having a measles vaccine in 2024. This is down from 93.1% in 2023 and 95% in 2019 before the pandemic.

“Many major pharma companies are trying to rebuild and maintain trust with consumers,” Leventhal said. “But the weakening that's happening right now at the top of the federal health agency is certainly hampering some of those efforts.”

It could also have a domino effect on providers who have to worry about more unvaccinated patients when they get sick. But it can be expensive: Peterson-KFF Research Care for unvaccinated Covid-19 patients was estimated to cost the hospital $13.8 billion from June to November 2021.

“That would lead to a variety of public health issues,” Leventhull said. “Providers…we need to deal with sick patients now, this is already there. Burned out and emphasized. ”

“Fear-based rhetoric”

Beyond business impact, “confusing autism with vaccine injury itself not only spreads falsehood, but also harms the autistic community. [and] It promotes rhetoric based on stereotypes and fear,” Ross said.

The CDC reportedly plans amid spreading vaccine skepticism from federal officials the study Whether a vaccine will lead to autism by David Gaier. Vaccine skeptics. A few weeks later, Kennedy vowed to find the cause of autism this year, Experts say Autism has already been extensively studied and is widely believed to be genetic.

“The data is clear. The vaccines don't cause autism. It is based on years of research, scrutiny and repetition of very healthy science,” Susan Polan, Associate Executive Director of the American Public Health Association, said in a statement. “It's a slut to bring unreliable researchers to lead their research in the hopes of an evidence-based, unbiased conclusion by September.”

Ross said more funding to investigate the vaccine-autism link could potentially cut resources that actually support people with autism, such as research and education.

At the same time, the federal government is Reducing health programslike tracking mothers' health disparities and illnesses.

“It's fair and sometimes people have a responsibility to ask questions, and I think it's equally important that you can answer facts, not fear,” she said. “We see misinformation bring real-world consequences” and “preventable disease revival.”

Public Health Perspective

As vaccine suspicions grow among some Americans, the rise in diseases like measles –800 cases so far in 2025 Compare coughing compared to 285 in 2024 and 59 in 2023.Over 23,000 cases 2024, 500% increase from the previous year – at least two took off Unvaccinated children In Texas, he nearly died of measles in early April. In the end, Kennedy Posted on x First support for MMR vaccines I suggest vitamins As a solution.

But Kennedy has a history of controversial beliefs. He has It's been long and lasted The false idea that autism is caused by vaccines and will be chaired Anti-vaccine nonprofit organization It is called child health defense (he is sale (from an organization seeking confirmation from the Senate).

Jay Bhattacharya announced this week that NIH will show its will Develop a federal database To study autism and chronic diseases after Kennedy said he would do so Find the cause of autism.

“We've seen an increase in vaccine skepticism that has emerged from Covid over the past few years, and what's happening now is that it's potentially rising beyond repair in the short term,” Polan says. “[Kennedy] Now he has the opportunity to use the bully pulpit in his position while changing his policy and cutting back on funding and staff to fit an anti-scientific approach. ”

Without support from HHS, CDC and the Ministry of Education,[people with autism’s] Civil rights are threatened and there is a risk of them being actually taken away,” Ross said.

The CDC did not respond to a request for comment, and HHS declined to comment.