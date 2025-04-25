Health
Zorba Paster: Healthy Choices Help You to Get rid of Dementia
dementia. It's not a word that everyone likes. It has so many meanings, I don't even know where to start.
My mother died of Alzheimer's, but that was in 1981 and she smoked a pack in a day so I don't really know why she died.
Frankly, anyone who knows someone who appears to have died of Alzheimer's disease should question the diagnosis. There are no blood tests to check that. I don't know if anyone has it from an MRI or CT scan. A doctor can only make a diagnosis from a clinical queue.
Dementia usually falls into one of three categories:
- Alzheimer's disease plaque and tangles caused by abnormal proteins or amyloids.
- Brain damage caused by strokes – one blood vessel at a time can do it.
- Neurological changes caused by Levy's body that tend to be associated with parkinsonism.
Currently, there are only two of them, so there are many other dementia to discuss here.
How can I protect my brain from dementia? important New research published in the British Medical Journal It shows what we do to protect our heart from a heart attack and how our brain protects us from dementia.
Bad cholesterol, who are people with low levels of LDL, is at a low risk of dementia and is both stroke and Alzheimer's disease. Lowering LDL cholesterol to 70 reduces the risk of all-caused dementia by 26-28% compared to people with LDL cholesterol above 130.
Some people – I call them genetic celebrities – they roam around at ultra low LDL just because that's how they roll. That's how they were born.
When I heard about the old grandpa Joe, who turned 100, I think the guy is one of those celebrities as he smoked, drank, ate bacon every day and was sharpened as a tuck when he died. They seem to always raise him every time people ask, why should I change?
But most of us don't have that luxury. We have to work on it or take medications that work to line up LDL cholesterol.
So, how do you apply this to your life?
Try eating and exercising first. eat Mediterranean dietbe perfect for 3 months and check your cholesterol. If your LDL is very low, you are at the finish line.
For some, this works. But others have bad genes and no matter what they do, they won't lower their bad cholesterol. They are the opposite of celebrities. For them, I suggest a statin.
This study showed that statins work in their own right. Statins have anti-inflammatory properties and are probably partly involved in working here to protect you from dementia.
Now, to fake news. There is a lot on the web about how statins are bad for you. Well, like with any other drug, there are risks to consider.
For some, it's muscle pain. This is the most common side effect I've ever seen. But be careful here. Because if you think your muscles hurt when you're taking statins, they might feel like they do because you're thinking about it. It is called Nocebo Effect.
Stop and start the statins and do this three times and you can tease them for two weeks, two weeks, three times, three times. “I think it hurts me” effect tends to fade.
Next is the increase in liver enzymes. Usually, the increase is mild and then disappears and if one statin causes it, it is not caused by another. So switching is helpful.
You may also be able to take statins. It's easy to test. If your glucose levels rise when you take them, stop them and check if they are lowered.
My Spin: If you are worried about dementia and memory loss, consider controlling your LDL cholesterol. It might do the trick. Stay well.
This column is the author's opinion ©Copyright 2025. Pastor's doctoral grandfather I'm a family doctor practicing in southern Wisconsin. Consult your health provider for personal health information. The opinions expressed are not intended to reflect the views of Wisconsin Public Radio, its employees, the University of Wisconsin Madison University, or the Wisconsin Educational Communications Board.
Zorba on your health sleeps It airs on Saturdays on WPR News at 1pm and 6pm on Saturdays

