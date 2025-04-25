Youth Survey reveals concerns about weight loss medication





Top Line: As semaglutide gains weight loss popularity, youths express great concern about its safety and proper use, particularly given their increased involvement with social media and their increased vulnerability to weight-related discourse. Methodology: The researchers conducted a nationwide text message poll through the MyVoice project and collected responses from 753 youth participants aged 14-24 in March 2024.

Participants were evaluated for perceptions, experiences and attitudes about drugs such as Wegovy and Ozempic for weight loss, and received five open-ended questions, earning a $1 reward for each completed survey.

The analysis included content analysis by six qualitative researchers who developed and refined the codebook through iterative reviews of responses.

Survey responses were independently reviewed by two coders who adjusted for differences, and frequency was calculated for yes/no responses and theme codes.

Demographic comparisons between groups were assessed using a chi-square test with statistical significance (p <.05). remove: Of the 753 participants, 547 responded (73% response rate), with a mean age of 20.4 ± 2.5 years and 50.3% identified as female.

Nearly three-quarters of respondents (73.6%; n = 401) had heard about drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovi.p = .02).

More than one in four respondents (26.1%; n = 138) reported knowing who was using these medications. More frequent (31.6%) (31.6%) than males (20.8%) and other genders (20.3%) (20.3%) (20.8%)p = .02).

Significant gender differences manifest in attitudes towards medical need, with only 8.1% of men agreeing, compared to 22.3% of women and 26.6% of individuals identifying as transgender, non-binary, or other gender identity (or other gender identity).p <.001). actually: “Three major concerns have been expressed, including (1) safety, safety related to general drug risks and side effects, and (1) safety related to use by young people in particular. sauce: The study was led by Mary Ellen Vailavel, MD, MSHP, UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, and Kendlin Sonneville, University of Michigan School of Public Health, Ann Arbor, Michigan, Kendlin Sonneville, and Kendlin Sonneville, Ann Arbor, Michigan. It has been published online in Journal of Adolescent Health. limit: Myvoice's sample was large and diverse, but it is not nationally representative and may be limited in generalisation to social media adoption. Response bias can affect outcomes as participants with stronger opinions about weight loss medications are more likely to respond. The text message survey format did not allow follow-up questions to clarify responses. Furthermore, the body mass index and medical history were not assessed, preventing analysis of how opinions differed depending on body weight status. Cross-sectional design also limits assessments of how views change over time as new evidence emerges regarding the use of weight loss medications in young people. Disclosure: Vajravelu has unveiled his role as a collaborator in a clinical trial sponsored by Novo Nordisk without financial compensation. The study was funded by the Michigan Institute of Clinical Health, the University of Michigan McCube Program, and the University of Michigan School of Family Medicine. The remaining authors reported no conflict of interest. This article was created using several editing tools, including AI, as part of the process. Human Editors reviewed this content prior to its release.

