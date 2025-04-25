Intestinal bacteria may play a role in increasing colon cancer in young adults: Schott

. Kateryna Kon/Science Photo Libra/Getty Images

It is unknown why colon cancer is It's doubled Over the past 20 years, an astounding rise has surprised doctors and cancer researchers in people under the age of 55.

However, part of the story may be colibactin. E. coli and other bacteria. In this week's study, the researchers identified a strong association between this DNA-damaged toxin and colon cancer among younger patients.

The University of California, San Diego-based team analyzed tissue samples from 1,000 to 1,000 colorectal cancer patients across four continents. They found that the majority carry cancer mutations with mutations indicating past encounters with colibactin.

“To fight other bacteria and protect yourself, you can think of it as a bacterial weapon system.” Ludmil Alexandrovlead author of the study It has been published in Nature this week.

Surprisingly, people under the age of 40 with early-onset colon cancer were 3-5 times more likely to develop these mutations than those after the 70s.

Some people believe that the bacterial weapon (technically referred to as “genotoxin”) is directed at intestinal cells and seeded mutations that increase the risk of developing colorectal cancer.

According to their data, if a cancer is diagnosed, this exposure is not ongoing. Instead, it appears to have happened as a child.

“Our estimate is that it happens within the first decade of life,” says Alexandrov. “So, if you get that mutation at age 5, you'll be 20-30 years earlier than you're planning on getting colorectal cancer.”

Although this study shows a strong association, data cannot prove colibactin was caused These patients develop cancer at a young age. And researchers in this field are not expecting Escherichia coli, Or a single microorganism to be key to the skeleton of the surge in colorectal cancer.

“That would be too simple.” say Christian worka microbiota researcher at the University of Florida.

Perhaps colibactin was studied in depth, he says E. coli However, it is also produced by other bacteria – It's one “hit” among many of our microbiomes, and it could come together and put some people on a faster trajectory for developing cancer.

What causes DNA damage toxins

This study is a new clue to the increase in colorectal cancer in young people. Scientists believe that the confluence of environmental factors, such as diet, sedentary lifestyles and drugs, is driving this rapid growth.

These may have downstream effects on our gut microbes E. coli.

“That's really confusing” Dr. Nirendu Daya gastroenterologist whose lab focuses on the gut microbiota at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. “Microbes that can contribute to cancer risk are difficult to understand.”

Microbial Family E. coli It belongs in fact the most common type of bacteria in the intestine at a very early stage in life. In other words, it's not the new infectious agents that need to be eliminated.

About 20% to 30% of people have stocks E. coli It can synthesize this toxin, but that doesn't necessarily mean it has “harmful effects,” says Jobin, who pioneered relevant research.

In addition to the puzzle: Not everyone with colorectal cancer has these signatures of colibactin-related mutations.

Some things stimulate bacteria to act this way, perhaps giving them the advantage of growing more abundantly. “What causes this weapon or deployment?” Jobin says. “We don't know, but we need to consider the environment.”

“We know some of these E. coli Colibactin is affected by diet, inflammation and medication,” he adds.

Jobin says the new research is “great” and “fantastic.” This is because it bridges early preclinical research into animals with “real humans” and opens new pathways for research.

Studies conducted on animals have shown that colibactin exposure may promote cancer development.

For example, remove the genetic region that causes this toxin to be produced. E. coli In fact, bacteria can be neutralised by promoting cancer in animals. Supplying more or less fiber to an animal can affect tumor growth.

Antibiotic use and nutrition may be at work

They sequenced cancer genomes from patients around the world, so Alexandrov says, researchers say We can see that these mutations associated with colibactin are in fact very rare in more “rural, non-industrial” regions of Africa and Asia, but can appear more frequently in the US and Western Europe.

The evidence, coupled with findings that it is the outcome of early childhood exposure, gives them a handful of hypotheses as to what will happen to them.

He says some of their best suspects are birth mode (caesarean section vs. vaginal delivery), breastfeeding, antibiotic use, for example whether there was a child or not. Reserved ultra processed foods.

“All of these factors are known to have substantial effects on the microbiome, and there is some evidence that they could affect this [colibactin producing] Bacteria, each one needs to be carefully investigated. ”

Considering the other research teams, they consider all of this plausible, particularly antibiotics. Links early antibiotic use To increase the risk of colorectal cancer later.

More widely, he says he hopes researchers can ultimately find microorganisms that serve as “biomarkers” to identify people at risk of developing pre-cancerous cancer. And perhaps under the line, the drug can be designed to target toxins like colibactin to counter harmful effects.

“Of course, that sounds simple, but we must acknowledge the ecological lessons learned in other contexts.