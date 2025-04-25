Pediatric antibiotic use associated with increased health risks





Top Line: A new study found that children who received multiple antibiotic courses between birth and age 2 were at increased risk for developing asthma, food allergies, allergic rhinitis and intellectual disability. Methodology: The researchers analyzed data from a large, nationally representative population and examined the association between antibiotic exposure patterns and diagnosis of chronic children within two years of birth.

Overall, data were analyzed for 685,665 children (53.4% ​​of girls) who were exposed to antibiotics within two years of birth.

The researchers grouped the results into three categories: asthma and allergic status, autoimmune disorders, neurodevelopmental and psychiatric issues, and followed them from 27 months to 12 years of age.

They used both traditional cohort and sibling designs to examine associations and adjusted for a wide range of prenatal and early childhood confounding factors. remove: Overall, antibiotic exposure before age 2 was associated with an increased risk of asthma (adjusted hazard ratio) [aHR]1.24; 95% CI, 1.22-1.26) and food allergies (AHR, 1.33; 95% CI, 1.26-1.40).

Children receiving five or more antibiotic courses were even higher, showing a stronger association between both asthma (AHR, 1.52; 95% CI, 1.49-1.55) and food allergies (AHR, 1.53; 95% CI, 1.42-1.64).

Furthermore, in early childhood, exposure to five or more antibiotic courses was associated with a higher risk of intellectual disability than exposure to one or two courses (AHR, 1.73; 95% CI, 1.49-2.01).

No significant association was found between specific antibiotic classes and autoimmune outcomes. actually: “This study increases evidence of long-term harm from childhood antibiotic exposure and highlights the need for wise antibiotic use in infancy and early childhood,” the author wrote. sauce: Daniel B. Horton, MD, MSCE, with the Institute for Health, Healthcare Policy and Aging, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, was the corresponding author of the study. It's published online On April 16th Journal of Infectious Diseases. limit: This study lacked information on certain potential confounding factors, such as birth weight, ethnicity, and maternal education, increasing the likelihood of residual confounding. Furthermore, misclassification of prescribed antibiotics and lack of validation of intellectual disability outcomes may have influenced the findings. Disclosure: This study was supported through funding from the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, the National Center for Advancement in Translation Science, and other sources. Several authors have declared they received research funding, consulting fees, rewards, or payroll support from a variety of sources. This article was created using several editing tools, including AI, as part of the process. Human Editors reviewed this content prior to its release.

