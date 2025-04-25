What you need to know>News>Yal Drug





Every year stroke It claims thousands of lives in the United States and ranks as the fifth major cause of death and a major contributor to long-term disability. Many people may not recognize that women are at a higher risk of stroke than men, driven by unique biological factors and longer life expectancy. According to the American Heart Association, an estimated 795,000 people suffer strokes in the United States every year. This is a figure that includes about 55,000 women than men. Black women have the highest prevalence of stroke. Fortunately, many strokes are preventable and there are steps women can take to reduce the likelihood that a woman has one, health experts say. Published in October 2024 by the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association. New guidelines– First time in 10 years – We'll cover how to prevent your first stroke. Published in the journal strokethe guidelines emphasize the importance of preventing a beginning This is because if someone has one stroke, there is a higher risk of a subsequent stroke. The updated guidelines are for men and women, but include considerations specific to women. for example, Unmature birth Conditions like the following Endometriosis, Early menopause (before age 45), early ovarian failure (when the ovaries are stopped functioning before age 40), and the use of oral contraceptives can all increase the risk of stroke in women. moreover, Black women are twice as likely to suffer a stroke As non-Hispanic white women, and they also have a higher percentage Pregnancy complications Because the preservative hypertension (hypertension) rate is high. “Unfortunately, I don't think many women are aware of the increased risk they face,” he says. Rachel Forman, MarylandYale Medical Stroke Neurosurgery. “And many of these are related to conditions that can occur during pregnancy, which is a normal part of life.” Two types of stroke are ischemia. This occurs when an occlusion reduces or stops blood flow to parts of the brain. This is hemorrhagic when blood vessels rupture and bleeding in or around the brain. All kinds of strokes cause damage that can be ineffective, such as difficult thoughts, talking, or walking. “Educating women about stroke will help them take precautions that can improve their overall health and reduce the risk of stroke,” he points out. Meghana Rao Brito, MDYale medical psychologist. This includes managing the following conditions: Hypertension, High cholesteroland DiabetesAll of that can cause plaque to accumulate in the arteries (atherosclerosis), narrowing them and limiting blood flow. These factors increase the chances of a blood clot and can lead to a stroke. Because arterial damage can take years to develop, it is important for women to take precautions to recognize risk factors.

