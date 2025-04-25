Health
Traditional African diets can protect against chronic illness in just 2 weeks
A traditional African diet rich in vegetables, fiber and fermented foods can reverse inflammation and protect against chronic diseases in just two weeks, while the Western diet exacerbates these conditions.
The study was conducted by scientists at Radboud University Medical Center in the Netherlands and KCMC University in Tanzania, and found that even a short-term switch to the Western diet was the cause. inflammationreduces the body's immune response to infection and activates lifestyle disease-related processes.
Quirijn de Mast, an infectious disease specialist at Radboud University Medical Center and analytic co-author, says many parts of sub-Saharan Africa are seeing a sharp rise in these non-communicable diseases, such as heart disease and cancer.
“We wanted to test whether diet and ongoing dietary transitions in the area have a significant impact on the immune and metabolic systems,” he told Scidev.net.
“We found that diet is one of the most powerful factors associated with immune variability.”
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular disease is the most common cause of NCD-related deaths in Africa, responsible for around 13% of all deaths.
Africa accounts for 5.7% of the global cancer incidence, but with mortality rates above 7%, WHO says, and cancer mortality rates are projected to exceed the global average by 30% over the next 20 years.
The African diet study included 77 healthy men from Tanzania, both urban and rural residents.
One group of participants came from rural areas and ate primarily plant-based meals, including fingerkillet porridge, taro (starved root vegetables), ugali (a dish made from corn flour), okra and whipcha (a traditional vegetable dish).
This meal is common among the people of Chaga, Tanzania, who live at the foot of Mount Kilimanjaro.
During the trial, the group switched to a Western diet that included sausages, white bread, fries, eggs and biscuits for two weeks.
Another group in urban areas that normally consumed Western diets did the opposite, while the third group had a daily intake of “Mbege,” a fermented banana drink traditionally consumed in Tanzania. The control group maintained a normal diet.
The researchers analyzed immune system function, blood inflammatory markers, and metabolic processes again after 4 weeks of intervention.
Those who switched to the Western diet showed increased inflammatory protein and reduced immune efficacy against infection, while those who adopted the traditional African diet showed reduced inflammation.
Some effects persist 4 weeks after the intervention ends, indicating that short-term dietary changes may have long-term effects.
De Mast hopes that this study paves the way for future research into the health benefits of traditional diets from other regions.
“Our work highlights the importance of developing region-specific dietary recommendations rather than simply applying global North guidelines without adapting,” he said.
“Our research adds further evidence of the negative effects of an unhealthy Western diet on immune and metabolic health.”
Researchers point out that sub-Saharan Africa is underestimated in nutritional immunology studies.
“Perhaps one reason is that it is a historical focus on infectious diseases that are naturally attracting the attention of important research in the region,” De Mast told Scidev.net.
“However, there is a growing awareness of the rapid rise in non-communicable diseases and the important role that dietary transitions play in shaping immune and metabolic health.”
He hopes that nutritional immunology research capabilities will grow across the continent over the next few years to fill the knowledge gap.
Silvensconol, an associate professor of food science and nutrition at Masin de Muriro University University of Science and Technology in Kenya, who did not participate in the study, supports the findings.
“Traditional African diets are primarily plant-based foods rich in antioxidants, reducing the ferociousness of oxidants that contribute to inflammation,” he told Scidev.net.

