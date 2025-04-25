How your oral microbiota causes your migraine





April 25, 2025 – Have you heard of intestinal microbiomes, and did you know that there is one in your mouth too? Roughly home 700 types Bacteria, viruses, fungi, other microorganisms, your Oral microbiota It is the second most diverse microbiota in the body (after the gut) and plays an important role in your health. Now, a new study from the University of Sydney suggests that certain species can cause migraines. in studymore than 150 women under the age of 75 completed an oral health survey based on the World Health Organization. Oral Health Survey. They were assessed for migraines, body pain, headaches, and abdominal (abdominal) pain. They also submitted saliva samples analyzed for the microbiota (those living in the sample). The connection between oral health and pain was overwhelming. “Even before the microbiome data returned, I was assessing survey data, so I found a very strong signal for oral health and any pain measures we used,” said Sharon Eldrich, a doctoral candidate for the University of Sydney Medical School. When it comes to headaches, there is a connection to oral health. The pain in my chin is rising, Causes migraines. a 2020 Research For example, a link between migraine and TMJ was found by a Korean researcher ( Temporomandibular joint disorderconnect the skull to the jaw). However, Eldrich and her colleagues looked even deeper. Using oral microbiota data, we were able to tinker with the connection between the microbiota and certain types of pain. A bug called a bug among researchers with migraines Mycobacterium Salivarium It stood out. This finding is based on previous studies suggesting the role of oral microbiota in pain. Researchers are isolated Mycobacterium Salivarium With people's joints TMJfor example. a 2016 Survey At the University of California, San Diego, we identified microorganisms that reduce more nitrates in the mouth of people with migraines. Although this study is early, it emphasizes the importance of good oral hygiene to prevent migraines and other types of pain.

How do migraines start in the mouth? Scientists have shown precisely how microorganisms contribute to pain. “I don't know if it's a mechanism, not the proinflammatory peptide it produces,” Eldrich said. One type of oral bacteria – called Aggregatibacter actinoMycetemcomitans (AA) – Generates and triggers the body's signaling peptides to create antibodies Rheumatoid arthritis. The elevated levels of another peptide – a calcitonin gene-related peptide, a key player in migraines – has been observed in patients with both periodontitis and chronic migraines, and Mei-Hsuan Lee, PhD, The Professor and Clinday Inn Institute and the National School are Chiao University in Taiwan. It is the role of genetics to complicate the problem. About 40% to 50% It is estimated that the risk of migraine can be traced back to genes. And according to it, there are “multiple genes” that affect the likelihood that you will be taking migraines. Eric Ville, MD, PhDProfessor in the Faculty of Neuroscience at the University of California, San Diego. “For example, these pain syndromes include fibromyalgia, chronic pain syndrome, TMJ, and more, all of these pain syndromes come from multiple factors,” he said. “To put these things in a mess is a huge challenge for us.” Introducing the Oral Microbiota – Nervous System Axis One possibility could be what researchers call the “oral microbiota-neurological axis,” Lee said. The presence of poor oral health, especially certain oral pathogens, can lead to systemic inflammation and activate the brain's immune system. When neurotransmitters carry pain signals to the brain, migraines can attach to them along the way, causing migraines, Viirer said. (For example, nitrates are known migraine triggers. When nitrates enter the system, they can attach to neurotransmitters that induce migraine.) “What we don't know is where these different effects lie in the microbiota,” Viile said. “There are steps along the path. Where are these things attached? How are they attached? How do they adjust? We are still learning about it.” What's next? Eldrich wants to study treatments targeting the oral microbiota in people with migraines. These interventions could include oral health practices, such as probiotics and dietary changes, such as more regular visits to dental hygienists, “to restore balance to the bacteria in the mouth.”

Viirre, a doctor in the Neurology Department at UCSD with a “very large cohort of migraine patients,” hopes that within three to five years both microbiome and genetic screening will be affordable for patients. Ultimately, these patients may fit into categories with targeted diet and medical interventions. “We're getting closer to those things now,” Viirre said. “There are some clues as there are important information about the different species in such a great study.”

