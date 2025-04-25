New research says measles can become endemic: 3 Important takeouts

April 25, 2025 – In 2000, health experts declared that measles was excluded from the United States thanks to ambitious measles –rubella (MMR) Vaccination programs for children. But as vaccination rates drop, measles is making a troublesome comeback. As of Friday, the CDC said nearly 900 measles cases have been reported in at least 29 states this year.

Now a study Stanford suggests that measles could become endemic again (larger than the outbreak, but not as big as the pandemic).

Researchers used epidemiological modeling (using health data to predict how disease behaves) to simulate spreading of US infectious diseases at various pediatric vaccination levels.

The results, released Thursday, have attracted a lot of attention.

This is what you need to know.

Measles can become endemic in the US within 20 years

Currently, the MMR vaccination rate is around 93%. If that percentage is cut by half, the US could predict 51.2 million measles over the next 25 years, but the study has made the disease endemic. Even a slight drop in vaccination rates is dangerous. If prices fall only 10%, measles cases will jump to 11.1 million over the next 25 years, the study found.