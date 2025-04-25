Health
New research says measles can become endemic: 3 Important takeouts
April 25, 2025 – In 2000, health experts declared that measles was excluded from the United States thanks to ambitious measles –rubella (MMR) Vaccination programs for children. But as vaccination rates drop, measles is making a troublesome comeback. As of Friday, the CDC said nearly 900 measles cases have been reported in at least 29 states this year.
Now a study Stanford suggests that measles could become endemic again (larger than the outbreak, but not as big as the pandemic).
Researchers used epidemiological modeling (using health data to predict how disease behaves) to simulate spreading of US infectious diseases at various pediatric vaccination levels.
The results, released Thursday, have attracted a lot of attention.
This is what you need to know.
Measles can become endemic in the US within 20 years
Currently, the MMR vaccination rate is around 93%. If that percentage is cut by half, the US could predict 51.2 million measles over the next 25 years, but the study has made the disease endemic. Even a slight drop in vaccination rates is dangerous. If prices fall only 10%, measles cases will jump to 11.1 million over the next 25 years, the study found.
Why is it important: It could result in an estimated 51,200 children with future neurological problems, in addition to 10.3 million hospitalizations and 159,200 deaths, the study authors said.
The reason is that measles is highly contagious and is one of the most infectious diseases in the world. Estimates show that people with measles get infected 12-18 peopleon average. (Comparedly, people with Covid-19 can infect around three people on average.)
It doesn't take long to prevent that rise.
Even a small increase in vaccination rates would significantly reduce the risk of endemic disease, the authors say. If the number of people receiving the MMR vaccine rises by just 5%, there are only 5,800 cases in 25 years.
Why it matters: Count all vaccinated people. “It's empowering that small segments of the population can make a difference here,” says Nathan Lo, MD, PhD, a senior study author of Maryland, an assistant professor of infectious diseases at Stanford University. News Release.
It is important to know the vaccination status
Children should receive two MMR vaccines from the first dose of 12-15 months, and two doses at age 4-6 years from the second dose. (However, if you live near the occurrence of measles, you baby You may be able to get vaccinated soon 6 months. )
Some adults may also need to be vaccinated. Two doses of MMR or MMRV are usually considered to have been fully vaccinated. If you were born before 1957, you are presumed to be immune to extensive measles exposure during that time. If you receive an inactive measles vaccine between 1963 and 1967, boosterTherefore, consult your healthcare provider.
Why it matters: being notified will help protect not only your own health but also your public health.
“I encourage parents who are not sure about vaccinations to discuss this with them Pediatrician “We believe in our healthcare providers. “We hope that our research will provide data from federal and state officials, the Vaccine Guidelines Committee and others to understand what will happen if decisions are made that lead to lower vaccinations.”
