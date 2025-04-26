

photograph: Maciej Luczniewski/Nurphoto

Researchers used data and the SAN of Dunedin longitudinal study to find a link between ocular health and dementia. This can help you identify dementia syndrome early.

University of Otago / Otagokawa Kawakura Relicher, Dr. Ashref Barrett Yong, Saturday morning Changes in the blood vessels behind the eyes may indicate that someone is at a higher risk of developing dementia.

Barrett-Young, a co-lead author of the study and a researcher at the university's psychology department, told Susie Ferguson there are two categories of retinal measurements.

“We saw the thickness of some cell layers from the retina. These are the same cells that form the optic nerve – they are directly connected to the brain.

“And we also saw the blood vessels behind the eyes because they are closely related to the blood vessels in the brain.”

She said the idea is that if there are any signs of illness in the brain, it should be visible to the eyes.

Study participants were 45 years old when data were collected, but Barrett-yon said he was usually too young to diagnose dementia.

However, she said that research co-author Dr. Aaron Reuben has created a comprehensive indicator of various types of dementia risk factors, including genetic, family history, smoking, physical activity, hearing loss, blood pressure, and history of head trauma.

Reuben combined them to create a single risk score, and retinal measurements were checked off against this, Barrett-Young said.

“We therefore found that both cell thickness and vascular measurements are associated with an increased risk of developing dementia based on these risk scores, but blood vessels show a stronger association.”

Barrett Yong said there are too many types of blood vessels behind his eyes.

“One is the arterioles — you can think of them like miniatures,” she said.

“(That's the same as when you have heart disease or you have atherosclerosis. It's starting to accumulate in those blood vessels, so it tends to get narrower, so it's not flowing either.”

On the other side was a venual, something like a “mini vein.”

“They tend to be affected by greater inflammation, meaning they expand, making sure they aren't working effectively either.”

The altered changes were shown to be different separately, but together they showed that the vasculature was not functioning as much as possible.

Barrett-Young said it is difficult to know how dangerous these factors are to develop dementia.

“I think we're slowly getting closer to a better answer for that.”

How AI can help early detection of dementia?

Barrett Yong said that he started for a long time with Alzheimer's and other dementia before symptoms became apparent, before people noticed cognitive decline decades before they became apparent.

“Currently, Alzheimer's disease and dementia are usually diagnosed based on cognitive tests, such as memory tests.

“But part of the problem is that we all experience age-related changes in memory and processing speed over time, which is completely normal.

“It will therefore take some time before it becomes clear that cognitive decline is above the level typical of normal aging and may suggest that a person has Alzheimer's disease or another type of dementia.

“But that's why it makes it so difficult to diagnose Alzheimer's disease in the early stages of damage, and interventions that can be made, such as lifestyle changes, can have the greatest impact.”

Barrett-Young said longitudinal research gave researchers decades of history on each subject.

She believed that artificial intelligence would help support the use of the retina as a biomarker to determine the risk of dementia.

“What we can tell is that it may not be picked up using standard optometry or ophthalmology tests, but being able to use artificial intelligence using those images is really a small change in the eyes that could give us an idea of ​​the risk of dementia.

“So, perhaps in the future, AI will be able to tell you if you are at a higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, even a few years before you get sick.”