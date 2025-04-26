Health
Researchers reveal the link between eye health and dementia
Researchers used data and the SAN of Dunedin longitudinal study to find a link between ocular health and dementia. This can help you identify dementia syndrome early.
University of Otago / Otagokawa Kawakura Relicher, Dr. Ashref Barrett Yong, Saturday morning Changes in the blood vessels behind the eyes may indicate that someone is at a higher risk of developing dementia.
Barrett-Young, a co-lead author of the study and a researcher at the university's psychology department, told Susie Ferguson there are two categories of retinal measurements.
“We saw the thickness of some cell layers from the retina. These are the same cells that form the optic nerve – they are directly connected to the brain.
“And we also saw the blood vessels behind the eyes because they are closely related to the blood vessels in the brain.”
She said the idea is that if there are any signs of illness in the brain, it should be visible to the eyes.
Study participants were 45 years old when data were collected, but Barrett-yon said he was usually too young to diagnose dementia.
However, she said that research co-author Dr. Aaron Reuben has created a comprehensive indicator of various types of dementia risk factors, including genetic, family history, smoking, physical activity, hearing loss, blood pressure, and history of head trauma.
Reuben combined them to create a single risk score, and retinal measurements were checked off against this, Barrett-Young said.
“We therefore found that both cell thickness and vascular measurements are associated with an increased risk of developing dementia based on these risk scores, but blood vessels show a stronger association.”
Barrett Yong said there are too many types of blood vessels behind his eyes.
“One is the arterioles — you can think of them like miniatures,” she said.
“(That's the same as when you have heart disease or you have atherosclerosis. It's starting to accumulate in those blood vessels, so it tends to get narrower, so it's not flowing either.”
On the other side was a venual, something like a “mini vein.”
“They tend to be affected by greater inflammation, meaning they expand, making sure they aren't working effectively either.”
The altered changes were shown to be different separately, but together they showed that the vasculature was not functioning as much as possible.
Barrett-Young said it is difficult to know how dangerous these factors are to develop dementia.
“I think we're slowly getting closer to a better answer for that.”
How AI can help early detection of dementia?
Barrett Yong said that he started for a long time with Alzheimer's and other dementia before symptoms became apparent, before people noticed cognitive decline decades before they became apparent.
“Currently, Alzheimer's disease and dementia are usually diagnosed based on cognitive tests, such as memory tests.
“But part of the problem is that we all experience age-related changes in memory and processing speed over time, which is completely normal.
“It will therefore take some time before it becomes clear that cognitive decline is above the level typical of normal aging and may suggest that a person has Alzheimer's disease or another type of dementia.
“But that's why it makes it so difficult to diagnose Alzheimer's disease in the early stages of damage, and interventions that can be made, such as lifestyle changes, can have the greatest impact.”
Barrett-Young said longitudinal research gave researchers decades of history on each subject.
She believed that artificial intelligence would help support the use of the retina as a biomarker to determine the risk of dementia.
“What we can tell is that it may not be picked up using standard optometry or ophthalmology tests, but being able to use artificial intelligence using those images is really a small change in the eyes that could give us an idea of the risk of dementia.
“So, perhaps in the future, AI will be able to tell you if you are at a higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, even a few years before you get sick.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/559118/researchers-uncover-link-between-eye-health-and-dementia
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Who will be the next Pope?
- Donald Trump slap NFL so as not to write SheDer Sanders
- Colorado confirms the fifth case of measles, this time vaccinated Denver adults
- California exceeds 4 million Myshake application downloads, and urges California residents to take preparedness steps
- War of Ukraine, day 1157. Witkoff socks in Moscow for new discussions with Plan de Putin / Boris Johnson Peace Plan
- New jury selected after Mistrial in Hockey sexual abuse case
- Donald Trump claims to be maintained by Tlphone with Xi Jinping on customs duties – RTS.CH
- China softens certain American prices because Trump says he wants concessions
- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer calls Prime Minister Modi, strongly condemns “the barbaric terrorist attack”
- Women's Tennis goes to Big Ten Tournament Semifinals
- The EU can accept a 12 -month work visa for the Youth Experience System with the UK | European Union
- Drck and M23 rebels support “instantaneous ceasefire”