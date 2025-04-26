Health
Colorado confirms the fifth case of measles, this time vaccinated Denver adults
DENVER – An adult who received a Denver vaccination last week who sought care at an emergency medical clinic in Lakewood tested positive for measles, making it the fifth infection in the state so far this year.
In a joint news release Friday, officials from the public health department in Colorado, Denver and Jefferson counties said individuals had recently traveled to Chihuahua, northern Mexico.
According to a spokesman for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), patients are “verifying their vaccination records” for the MMR vaccine and were not vaccinated before previous versions of the MMR vaccine were found to be less effective against measles.
Anyone who was at Kaiser Lakewood Medical Offices Aurgent Care Clinic, 8383 W. Alameda Ave., Saturday, April 19, between 10:30am and 1pm, could have been exposed, state health officials said.
People who believe they may have been exposed should monitor symptoms for 21 days and avoid public gatherings and high-risk environments, health officials said. Additionally, they said those who have developed symptoms by visiting an emergency care clinic in Lakewood should call their healthcare provider immediately before attempting to seek treatment to avoid the possibility that others may contract the virus.
Symptoms to be aware of include fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. This starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body about 3-5 days after the initial symptoms begin. People with measles are transmitted four days before and four days after the rash appears.
- Denver7 is closely following confirmed cases of measles in Colorado amid a diverse outbreak of the virus in the US this year. Check out the timeline map below to see in detail where the cases so far have appeared.
“Measles vaccines provide strong protection and cases like this are extremely rare,” said Dr. Ned Karonge, chief medical officer at CDPHE. “Being up to date with vaccinations and being aware of health risks while traveling is an important way to protect yourself and your community. We share this information from a wealth of care to support early detection and limit the risk of further spread.”
A single dose of the MMR vaccine gives 93% protection against measles, while the second vaccine raises that number to 97%. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).. In rare cases, about three out of 100 people vaccinated against the virus could be a breakthrough, but vaccinated individuals usually develop mild symptoms and are unlikely to spread it to others, state health officials said.
“Measles only spread from people who show symptoms, not from people who are not feeling sick,” a CDPHE spokesman said in a news release.
Despite the latest cases found in vaccinated adults, state epidemiologist Rachel Helihee told Denver7 via email that vaccine recommendations remain the same, adding that “regardless of your immunity, especially if you're not vaccinated.”
Those who receive the full series of MMR shots should talk to their health care providers if they received the measles vaccine before 1968, but do not need another series after being exposed to the virus Probably about getting a booster This is because the vaccine used before that year was not very effective. People who are not vaccinated without the virus can receive the MMR vaccine 72 hours after exposure (but before symptoms are present) to prevent infection.
In addition to three confirmed cases in Denver (the other two exist) infant Too young to get vaccinated Adult relatives Other cases in Colorado have been reported) in the same household Pueblo and Pagosa Springs Among the US's multi-state outbreaks this year
As of Friday, the CDC A total of 884 cases have been confirmed – The second worst year since the disease was eliminated 25 years ago. Two children and one adult died so far. Everything was not vaccine-connected.
