A new RNA-based diagnosis to combat tuberculosis
In 2023, tuberculosis (TB) killed around 1.25 million people worldwide. Regimens of potent antibiotics over several months or years can be eradicated Mycobacterium tuberculosis Bacteria. And in about 88% of cases around the world, treatment has been successful in curing the disease. However, the disease reappears at least for the remaining patients with data available.
Part of the problem is that once a patient starts taking medication, the clinician cannot know when the bacteria have been completely eliminated.
There is no test to tell anyone if it is cured. Therefore, currently, clinicians rely on a 6 month treatment approach of one size, despite knowing that 5% to 10% of patients under this regimen will not cure. At the same time, the majority of patients will achieve healing within less than six months and therefore end up taking unnecessary antibiotics. ”
Dr. Kavan Zainabadi, Assistant Professor of Molecular Microbiology in Medicine, Weil Cornell Medicine
Tests that can distinguish between these two groups allow clinicians to tailor each patient's treatment regimen. This shortens the treatment for most people with TB and improves the outcomes of minority patients who otherwise fail to treat. He and his colleagues are working on exactly that test.
“What we are trying to achieve is similar to what viral load assays did for HIV, where we can accurately and quickly assess how TB patients are responding to treatment,” said Dr. Zainabadi.
Benefits of RNA-based testing
Dr. Zainabadi and his colleagues want to avoid current testing methods challenges by using Mycobacterium tuberculosis 16S ribosomal RNA (RRNA) as a sensitive marker for disease. Ribosomal RNA is part of the cellular machinery that builds proteins and is the most abundant RNA in a cell. Like other RNAs, it drops faster than DNA, significantly reducing the likelihood of false positives that occur in current DNA-based testing.
“TB bacteria's DNA is not a good proxy for the disease, as it allows you to hang out with your patients for months or even years after successful treatment,” said Dr. Zainabadi. “RNAs have a short half-life.”
Additionally, researchers hope to leverage the highly abundant nature of rRNA to detect coughing from the lungs and its presence in non-mucus samples used in routine diagnostic testing. Many of the most vulnerable patients – children and people with HIV – are unable to produce enough spum for testing.
In children, clinicians often insert tubes into the stomach to collect stomach samples, an invasive approach that diagnoses only about 50% of infection. Because children are at high risk for severe illness, clinicians often start treatment with strong antibiotics based solely on clinical suspicion, without confirmation of diagnosis.
The team's research promises to bring tuberculosis to suit many other infectious diseases where RNA-based testing is used, such as hepatitis C and HIV. Dr. Zainabadi came to tuberculosis after developing similar hypersensitivity RNA-based tests For malaria. However, TB presented new technical challenges that must be overcome first for the test to be effective.
Test development and testing
While based in Haiti, Dr. Zainabadi worked with the Gheskio Centre, the largest provider of tuberculosis and HIV in Latin America to develop a new TB diagnosis. The Gheskio Center was founded by Howard of Clinical Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine and Dr. William (Bill) Purp, Professor of Clinical Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine, and has a long history of collaboration with institutions on tuberculosis and HIV research. Dr. Zainabadi and his colleagues have developed a new method for efficient extraction and detection of bacterial tuberculosis from Sputum using samples collected from 41 patients with tuberculosis, including Dr. Daniel W. Fitzgerald, director of the Center for Global Health at Weill Cornell Medicine.
Dr. Zainabadi currently leads a team that includes Dr. Myung Hee Lee, Associate Professor of Clinical Epidemiology and Associate Professor of Statistics at Weill Cornell Medicine, and Report (Tuberculosion's Regional Prospective Observation Study). About this work. With a two-year $350,000 grant from Report International, an international consortium focusing on research on tuberculosis, they are conducting two studies to test the clinical utility of the new RNA-based approach.
Report In India, the team is using archive samples to test whether the assay can accurately identify a minority of TB patients who have failed to achieve treatment after completing six months of treatment.
The second project reports Uganda and evaluates whether Assay can better diagnose children with suspected TB infection. Investigators will also test whether or not tuberculosis can be diagnosed in children using alternative, less invasive sample types, such as saliva, nasal swabs, urine and feces. This makes these diagnosis much easier. In both projects, the team will establish sister laboratories in India and Uganda, allowing local scientists to perform the assays nationally.
RNA-based testing allows you to convert TB care
Effective RNA-based testing could combat the global tuberculosis pandemic in multiple ways, according to Dr. Zainabadi.
Such tests may provide clinicians with the information they need to adjust their antibiotic regimen. This makes treatment more effective and less burdensome. Currently, long courses of antibiotics are difficult to maintain in resource-restricted areas where tuberculosis is the most common and patients who do not follow treatment are at increased risk for developing one of the most pressing challenges to combat TB: drug resistance. Meanwhile, staying on antibiotics for longer than necessary expands the unpleasant and dangerous side effects that can be especially provoked in children.
The ability to accurately monitor patients and predict treatments will also accelerate and reduce the costs of clinical trials for new TB drugs.
If the research in India and Uganda is successful, Dr Zainabadi will conduct larger studies in different regions to examine the findings of larger patient populations.
“Our long-term goal is to develop tests that improve clinical outcomes in TB patients,” he said.
