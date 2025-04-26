A big push to end malaria: progress, challenges and paths ahead





Rethinking Innovation for impact is essential to overcome the horrifying challenges to malaria control. Resistance threatens the effectiveness of current tools, such as antimalarial drugs and insecticides used for vector control. Transmission patterns and mosquito habits are changing in the context of climate change. Continued advances require monitoring and response to antimalarial and insecticide resistance, as well as coordinate local context interventions through data-driven strategies. Collaboration between researchers, policymakers and program implementers is essential to identify key questions, generate robust evidence, and quickly translate results into action. The Path-LED President's Malaria Initiative (PMI) Insights project has promoted collaboration in 15 African countries, among researchers, NMPs, funders and policymakers, to help identify key questions, generate evidence, and inform policies and strategies to support the findings. This work included a partnership between the DIRE DAWA Regional Health Bureau and Dire Dawa University in Ethiopia, assessing larval source control as a strategy to combat the invasive and highly capable urban malaria vector, Anopheles Stehensi. Under PMI Insights, the ongoing trial in Ghana, led by the Ghana Health Research Centre, is working with the Ghana Health Services and the London School of Health and Tropical Medicine to provide evidence to inform strategies by combining interventions to prevent malaria in infants. A randomized controlled trial conducted in the Atebubu-Amantin area combines malaria vaccination with perennial malaria chemoprevention to study the effects of lowering the incidence of malaria in the first 2 years of life. PATH supports NMP and its partners with evidence to address the threat of antimalarial and insecticide resistance. This study includes evidence generation to monitor the efficacy of antimalarial drugs, and planning strategies to assess risks that may contribute to drug resistance development and mitigate risk. Through the PMI Evolve project, PATH supports NMP in evidence generation to assess the effectiveness of next-generation insecticide treatment nets and insecticides for indoor residual sprays. Path's product development program contributes essential advances in improving malaria rapid diagnostic testing (RDT). Malaria RDT significantly expanded its ability to confirm malaria infection prior to treatment, but the gap in rapid testing capacity includes the lack of sensitivity to detect false negative results due to low-density malaria infections and genetic changes in falciparum malaria (HRP2/3 removed). PATH's research on next-generation RDT focuses on improving sensitivity, addressing the issue of HRP2/3 deletion and targeting multiplexed platforms that can improve biomarkers of falciparum malaria and P. vivax infection, as well as detection of various malaria species and strains.

