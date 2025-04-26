Health
Persistent barriers and new threats in malaria control
Regarding World Malaria Day, we spoke with Andrew Laver, Ph.D., MPH and MS, Associate Professor of Epidemiology at the University of Massachusetts Amherst University and Associate Director of the Vector-Mediated Disease Centre in New England hosted by the CDC.
Looking back on his fieldwork in countries such as Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos and Myanmar, the lover described some of the most sustained barriers to malaria elimination in these regions.
“I certainly interviewed and spoke to many people with malaria in many different places: Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, Myanmar. And the biggest challenge is that malaria is concentrated in the most rural and isolated regions of those countries,” he explained. “So it's at the end of the health system, the smallest health centre, the smallest village and has the least capacity like the basic part of what is needed for public health.”
He added that geography and political dynamics further complicate efforts in these environments.
“There are many border malaria at least in Southeast Asia. So malaria is usually found in forest areas. This occurs at borders between countries, and there are potentially illegal activities in terms of forestry, hunting and even military activities in those areas.
As the country approached its exclusion target, lovers highlighted the difficulty of maintaining investment in detection and control, especially in a difficult-to-reach population.
“When you reach towards elimination, you come to the point that you need to spend a lot of money from a health system perspective and detect a smaller number of cases,” he said. “And if you're a health secretary or a health minister, it's a bit difficult to justify detecting a small number of cases a year to spend that kind of funding.”
Targeting resources more strategically can help address this gap.
“This is where it makes sense to try to target high-risk populations because there are hooks that can be said to be the best risk this group,” he said. “And because limited capabilities need to be used in the best possible way, it's an efficiency issue and we can try to maximize what we can do on a limited budget.”
Malaria is often framed as a global health issue, but her lover pointed out that it has a domestic presence in the US.
“It certainly had malaria all over the United States until the 1920s and 1930s. And it was historically as north as Massachusetts and Vermont in the summer. So the mosquito vector is here. It's not a parasite.
“But as you mentioned, two years ago in Florida, there was a local case of a Texas incident in Florida where a local malaria infection was, and that really made many public health practitioners think carefully even the level of suspicion.
He noted that individuals affected in Florida include people experiencing homelessness, that is, those that are often overlooked in disease management efforts.
“It's a very difficult population to carry out all kinds of health-centric interventions simply because they lack addresses and resist interventions. So it's a very important gap in terms of many general guidance from the perspective of malaria control.”
The lover also spoke about the continued and future threats to malaria control around the world. Conflict and migration have contributed to the surge in cases in some regions.
“Internationally, there are certainly some conflict zones, so now there is a civil war in Myanmar. And it really destroyed the health system there,” he said. “Thailand with a very long land border has experienced a huge increase in malaria cases. Malaria cases are people traveling between the borders. This is a really difficult issue as the two central governments need to coordinate.
In addition to human and political factors, the ecology of malaria vectors is also changing. The lover described the global spread of new species that could change control strategies.
“Mosquito vectors are called Anopheles Stephensimainly from Pakistan and India, and now travels from the Horn of Africa. So it's very east, far beyond the continent,” he explained. “It's a vector that really works in cities. So most malaria vectors are like a very clean stream in a woodland. But this works very well in discarded water containers and air conditioning units, as well as all kinds of places in the city. And it's a really big situation that anyone is looking at carefully, as it can change a lot in terms of how malaria control is organized and that's what they're looking at.”
