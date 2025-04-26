Second Rhines incident reported in Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas – Austin Public Health (APH) is actively investigating the second reported case of measles in Travis County in 2025. Travis County residents are currently in quarantine for mild symptoms.

“Two doses of vaccines are 97% effective at developing immunity to the virus. Those who have been vaccinated can still get measles, but they are more likely to experience mild symptoms and are less likely to spread it.” “We believe measles is one of the most contagious viruses we know, and getting vaccinated is the best way to protect ourselves. For those who have been vaccinated, check with your doctor to see if you need a booster.”

Exposure location*:

Office Building 300 Colorado, Austin, Texas, 78701, Wednesday, April 16th, 9am to 7pm

Maaribu (Coffee Shop) 1413 S 1st St, Austin, Texas 78704, Thursday, April 17th, 8:45am to 11:30am

Curra's (Restaurant) 614 E Oltorf St. Austin, TX 78704 Thursday, April 17th, 5:45-9:30pm

Starbucks 1920 E Riverside Dr. Austin, Texas 7874, Friday, April 18th, 10:08am to 12:08pm

UPS Store 2407 S Congress Ave Ste E, Austin, Texas 78704, Saturday, April 19th, 1-5pm

Hestia (restaurant) 607 W 3rd St #105, Austin, Texas 78701, Saturday, April 19th, 5:45pm to 11pm

Walgreens 1920 E Riverside Dr Bldg B, Austin, Texas 78741, Sunday, April 20th, 8:45 – 12 PM

Pueblo Viejo (restaurant) 2410 E Riverside Dr Ste. H-8, Austin, Texas 78741, Sunday, April 20th, 8:45am to 12pm

Carenow 1920 E Riverside Dr Suite A110, Austin TX 78741, Sunday, April 20th, 8am-12pm

*Note: The above exposure list is based on the initial case study. You can add more places. Please check austintexas.gov/measles Latest news.

1. If you are in one of the above date and time venues and:

Vaccination and pregnancy;

immunodeficiency (receiving treatment that leads to suppression of the immune system or causes diseases of immune system),

Contact your healthcare provider immediately to discuss possible exposure. If you don't have a provider, please call 512-972-5555 And APH can help you connect with care.

2. Anyone who was in the location of the above date should monitor themselves for measles symptoms until May 11, 2025. These symptoms include:

heat.

cough.

rash.

Red, watery eyes.

snot.

Small white spots on the inside of the mouth and throat.

3. If you develop measles symptoms:

Stay home and stay away from others.

For guidance, please contact your healthcare provider.

Call before visiting a clinic or hospital to prevent possible exposure to others.

“If you hit measles, we're all vaccinated and protected from diseases that can be prevented with this vaccine,” said Austin Mayor Kirk Watson. “Vaccinations help individuals avoid measles and increase vaccination rates, reduce the likelihood of local outbreaks, and protect children who are not yet old enough for vaccines and immunocompromised individuals. Let's stay healthy together.”

“The steps are easy. If you haven't already been vaccinated, get it vaccinated, take care of each other, and take care of each other,” said Travis County Judge Andy Brown. “Data from CDC It highlights how important a high vaccination rate is. If school vaccination rates drop to 90%, the likelihood of measles incidence increases to 51%. Vaccines are our first line of defense, and it is for us all that keep our community safe against this highly contagious and preventable disease. ”

Prevention

The best way to protect yourself from measles is to receive the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Two MMR vaccines are required to receive full protection.

The MMR vaccine is provided at doctors' offices and pharmacies. Children under the age of 14 need a prescription from their doctor to receive the vaccine at the pharmacy. APH offers its MMR vaccine for uninsured and uninsured Austinians Tots and Big Shot Clinic Shots.

Measles is very contagious and spreads into the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The disease can prolong positively in the air and on the surface for up to 2 hours. If someone breathes contaminated air, touches an infected surface, or touches your eyes, nose, or mouth, you can get infected.

If one person has measles, nine out of 10 people who have not been vaccinated nearby will be infected if they are not protected.

complications

Measles can cause serious health complications and death for all age groups, particularly in children under the age of 5 and unvaccinated individuals. Common complications are ear infections and diarrhea. Serious complications include pneumonia and encephalitis.

Who is at risk?

Anyone who is not protected from measles is at risk. Measles was declared excluded from the United States in 2000. However, measles are still common in many parts of the world. Every year, measles are brought to the US by unvaccinated travelers who get their measles while they are in other countries. These tourists are mostly American and sometimes international visitors. Measles outbreaks have been reported in Texas counties: Cochrane, Durham, Dawson, Gaines, Gala, Lamar, Lubbock, Lynn, Terry, and Yoakham. Individuals planning to travel to any of these areas are encouraged to consult their healthcare provider about vaccination guidance prior to their trip.

Young children, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals are more likely to experience complications. Vaccinating individuals who live with people at higher risk plays a key role in protecting vulnerable populations from severe illness and death. Find the latest news on measles in Austin Travis County austintexas.gov/measles.