Health
Second measles case reported in Austin
Things you need to know about Austin's measles
Know your symptoms and how contagious it is
Austin Public Health is investigating the second-most reported measles case in Travis County this year. Officials said the incident involves a vaccinated adult who may have been exposed to the virus while traveling around the United States.
Travis County residents are in quarantine for mild symptoms, officials said, but not before visiting some of the Austin spots.
- Office building at 300 Colorado Street, Wednesday, April 16th, from 9am to 7am.
- Maaribu Coffee Shop, 1413 South First St., from 8:45am to 11:30am Thursday, April 17th.
- Curra's Restaurant, 614 E. Oltorf St., Thursday, April 17th, 5:45-9:30pm
- Starbucks, Riverside Drive, Friday, April 18th, 1920, 10:08am to 12:08pm
- UPS Store, 2407 S. Congress Ave, SuiteE, Saturday, April 19th, 1-5pm
- Hestia Restaurant, 607 W. Third St., No. 105, 5:45-11 PM Saturday, April 19th
- Walgreens, 1920 E. Riverside Drive, Building B, 8:45am until noon, Sunday, April 20th.
- Pueblo Viejo Restaurant, 2410 E. Riverside Drive, Suite H-8, 8:45am to noon, Sunday, April 20th
- Carenow Urgent Care, 1920 E. Riverside Drive, Suite A110, 8am to noon, Sunday, April 20th
More locations could be added to the list, officials said.
Public Health in Austin requires that those who were at one of those venues during those dates and times, and those who have not been vaccinated and are pregnant or immunocompromised, immediately contact their health care provider to discuss possible exposures. Anyone who doesn't have a provider can connect to Care by calling 512-972-5555.
Officials also say anyone who has been at those locations on those dates should monitor measles symptoms until May 11th. These symptoms include fever, cough, rash, watery eyes, runny nose, and small white spots in the mouth.
Anyone who develops measles symptoms:
- Stay home and stay away from others.
- Please contact your healthcare provider for guidance.
- Call before visiting a clinic or hospital to prevent possible exposure to others.
In February, Austin Public Health said an unvaccinated infant was exposed to measles while traveling abroad. All infant families were vaccinated and quarantined to prevent the spread of the disease.
Measles is a concern. This is because 90% of people who have not been vaccinated or exposed to the virus that has not been innately immunized get infected after exposure. It is one of the most infectious diseases.
The virus can live on the surface of the room for 2 hours after exposure.
“Two vaccines are 97% effective in developing immunity to the virus,” said Dr. Desmar Walks, PhD with the Austin Travis County Health Department. “Those who have been vaccinated can still develop measles, but they are more likely to experience mild symptoms and are less likely to spread it.”
How can I get vaccinated?
For vaccinations, you can contact your primary care provider or check out Austin Public Health. If you have not been vaccinated previously, you can get vaccinated as an adult.
< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>
Austin Public Health offers vaccinations at free or discounted rates for children and adults who are not insured, have Medicaid, or are underinsured. Typical costs are $13 for a child and $25 for an adult. You can book at 405 W. Stassney Lane in South Austin or at 512-972-5520 at the clinic at 7500 Blessing Avenue in Northeast Austin.
Can I get a measles vaccination?
The measles vaccine is known as the MMR vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella (the latter also known as German measles). It is a live vaccine and should not be administered to people with autoimmune problems, including pregnant women and some people who are receiving treatment for cancer.
Most children are vaccinated at the first dose when they turn 1 year old. A second dose is given between the ages of 4 and 6. A second dose can be given immediately 28 days after the first dose.
The first dose of the vaccine can give someone some protection within 72 hours and can be used to combat measles exposure. The first dose will provide approximately 93% protection after 2 weeks. After the second dose, the person has 97% protection.
For those exposed, they can administer immunoglobulins within 6 days of exposure to combat the virus.
How can you know if you are immune?
People born before 1957 are estimated to be immune to the amount of measles present during this period. Those born afterwards should ensure they have been vaccinated at two doses. If born between 1957 and 1968, the vaccine at the time did not use live viruses and may not be immune.
Vaccine protection declines over time. You can have blood tests to check your immune level. If you were pregnant in the last 30 years, you would have already checked the titers of Levela in the MMR vaccine and would have said if you weren't immunized.
Politician staff writer Nicole Villalpando contributed to this report.
