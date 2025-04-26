worldmalariaday: Nigeria must rethink and rekindle a new approach to evil issues | Nigeria Health Watch | April 2025

Image credit: Nigeria Health Watch

Dr. Adachi Eke and Israel Oranyan (lead author)

Malaria is a permanent national emergency in Nigeria and a entrenched crisis that continues to affect the health and well-being of families and communities. This disease is only in 2022 It took hundreds of thousands of lives, Most of them are kidsemits the country's economic vitality. The fight is long and laborious, marked by the cycle of progress and set-off. As a global community Celebrating World Malaria Day this yearwith the theme “Malaria ends with us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite.” Nigeria must boldly rewrite the rules of engagement in the world's oldest and most enduring public health battles.

However, a quiet revolution is underway. West Africa's first long-lasting insecticide (LLIN) Manufacturing facilities, Lagos State's Digital Malaria Surveillance Initiative, and National Deployment Promises New R21/Matrix-M Malaria vaccine.

Current interventions go beyond modest improvements, reflecting a bold, transformative approach to rethinking malaria control in Nigeria. This shifts from reactive strategies to aggressive strategies, from fragmented efforts to integrated ecosystems of innovation. These are closely aligned Strategic Blueprint for the Health Sector 2023–2027increasing prioritization regarding health system efficiency, local value creation, and health security.

Malaria Indicator Survey (MIS) conducted every few years can help track the country's progress in malaria elimination. With the next survey scheduled for 2025, the country stands at a pivotal moment. It's about evaluating progress, but asking more strategic questions. what work, where Intervention is delayed how Edit in real time to correct courses.

on the other hand 2021 MIS The study provided important baseline data, indicating that the findings were not fully translated into targeted, sub-national action. MIS in 2025 must go further and act not only as a diagnostic tool, but also as a catalyst for precision planning, resource allocation and accountability for Nigeria to accelerate progress. Malaria elimination by 2030.

New Era of Malaria Control

Nigeria's Latest malaria intervention It's not just an isolated breakthrough. They represent a comprehensive strategy for long-term elimination. This shift is locked into three key pillars: vaccine innovation, local manufacturing and digital disruption.

The historic development of malaria vaccines represents a game-changer in disease prevention. New R21/Matrix-M vaccine, Approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), may reduce severity Up to 30% of cases of malaria in children. Although not a standalone silver bullet, integration into Nigeria's vaccination programme adds a strong layer of protection, complementing existing tools such as insecticide-treated nets and seasonal chemoprevention. The next challenge is to expand equitable distribution, promote intake in rural communities, and ensure sustainable funding for long-term impacts.

Nigeria is also strengthening regional capacity through its own country solutions. Establishment of West Africa's first LLIN manufacturing facility It's a strategic step towards self-sufficiency. Previously, the country was dependent Import Insecticide treatment net. However, under the presidential initiative to unlock the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC), the Nigerian government has Memorandum of understanding (MOU) using Vestergaard to Start local production. The initiative aims to strengthen Nigeria's self-sufficiency in essential health products and to strengthen its health industry foundation.

Market ratings for 2011 estimate the total size of LLINs The market could be around 48 million people. According to Reportin 2019, 117.9 million LLINs were distributed to 32 Nigeria states. These distributions rely heavily on imports, creating vulnerabilities in the supply chain and promoting foreign dependence. Nigeria will ensure important malaria prevention tools by producing LLINs locally, promoting industry growth and job creation.

SimilarlyLagos State's Digital Malaria Surveillance Initiative It redefines how data informs decisions. Malaria management efforts have been historically hampered by delayed reporting and fragmented responses. Lagos uses a proactive approach using real-time data analytics, AI-powered case tracking, and geospatial. Detect outbreaks early, target interventions efficiently, and ensure resources reach the area of ​​maximum needs. If expanded nationwide, this model could translate malaria surveillance across Nigeria.

Grab the moment

Innovation alone does not eliminate malaria. Nigeria needs a governance structure that can maintain progress. The National Malaria Elimination Program (NMEP) and its sub-national counterparts play an important role in coordinating efforts, ensuring policy consistency, and coordinating resources across the federal and state levels.

Mistakes in 2025 must go beyond the everyday bureaucratic exercises. Nigeria should provide high-resolution snapshots of where malaria persists, where there is a lack of intervention, where future investments should be directed. The findings form the basis for the 2026-2030 National Malaria Strategic Plan and guide accountability and accuracy in both planning and funding malaria interventions. Skipping the investigation or underfunding it means blind maneuvering when informed action is essential.

For frontline healthcare workers, MIS 2025 should guide a smarter deployment of vaccines and diagnosis. To win this battle, Nigeria will need to follow the data, embed malaria vaccines in routine vaccination programs, utilize digital surveillance, and deploy resources with ruthless efficiency.

Nigeria has reached a critical point of inflection in the fight against malaria. Historic vaccine rollouts, local manufacturing growth, and the introduction of digital surveillance indicate a shift towards aggressive control and potentially eliminating diseases from inclusion.

To turn these breakthroughs into a permanent blueprint, Nigeria needs to document and share their malaria journey. The world needs to hear about successes, challenges, enablers, and lessons learned. This transparency not only strengthens domestic commitment, it also positions Nigeria as a leader in malaria innovation and provides a model that other high-running countries should follow.

The ambition is clear: Nigeria without malaria by 2030. Tools are there and momentum is gaining. What remains is a commitment to maintaining effort, expanding interventions, and systematically measuring progress. Now is the time to act more than ever.