Bed bugs may be evolving to resist pesticides, new research

It has been found that genetic mutations found in bedbugs may contribute to insecticide resistance.

Warren Booth, an associate professor of urban entomology, said bedbugs were almost eradicated in the 1950s using a highly effective pesticide called DDT.

However, DDT was banned in the 1970s, and bed bugs became known for their resistance to several pesticides.

From the late 1990s to the early 2000s, they began to reappear, but they began to reappear in the US and reappeared globally. So this incredible spread has spread very rapidly over the last 20 years or so,” Booth said. We move much easier and globally much more commonly, but now there are more pesticides being applied. ”

Booth said DDT was initially a “mysterious medicine” for bedbugs, but then it began to lose its effectiveness.

“Many insects have the ability to evolve these strategies to avoid insecticide treatment very quickly,” he said. “We have seen these new populations that have reappeared over the last 20 or 30 years, and we are trying to understand why this has suddenly turned to zero when it has become one of the most important urban pests we have.

Booth said their research found that our furry friends could be blamed for the mutation.

It also provides insecticide resistance to drugs called fipronil. Fipronil is used in dog collars, so the treatment for flea and mites used in pets is one of the main insecticide active ingredients,” he said. The possibility is that people are using these treatments with their pets, but many people allow their pets to sleep with them. They either sleep in bed or by their side on the couch, and if you're unlucky enough to have them, it's where bed bugs gather. Therefore, exposure to these over time can lead to the appearance of these mutations. ”

The study continues with VT and said Booth is a small study that could make a big difference.

“It also has a pretty big impact on understanding insecticide resistance and trying to understand why their species are rebounding globally at such a rate,” he said. “It also helps pest control companies with insecticides and uses them to treat them.”