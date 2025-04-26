“We have a choice now”: Scientist trying to cure our allergies | Allergies

a Severe food allergies are one of the few conditions that can unconsciously promote a person from robust health within minutes, and the risk of accidental exposure often casts a shadow of anxiety on affected people.

But the change is ongoing A groundbreaking trial This week, we show that two-thirds of adults with severe peanut allergies can be desensitized through clinically supervised daily exposures. This approach – oral immunotherapy – is already used in children and is one of the waves of treatments on the horizon that aims to reduce the burden of allergies and potentially cure them.

“Until 15 years ago, we offered anything other than altogether and never carried epinephrine,” says Professor Robert Wood, director of pediatric allergy and immunology at Johns Hopkins University. “We have options now.”

The surge in interest in treating allergy has been motivated in part by an unprecedented rise in prevalence. Food anaphylactic admissions to UK hospitals increased by three from 1998 to 2018. According to one analysisand the number of people affected by less serious allergies. It will rise significantlyThere are factors such as the potential drivers of all trends, such as weaning practices, detergents, lack of stains and childhood contact with animals.

Exposure as a treatment is not a new idea: the first successful use of oral immunotherapy in a 13-year-old boy with an egg allergy was Reported in 1908 at the Lancet. However, over the past decade, scientists have developed the gradual dosing protocols needed to transfer this concept to the clinic. The license for the drug Parforsia – a drug-grade peanut protein – means that a few milligrams of peanut protein can cause anaphylaxis, which means that treatment can be delivered to people with extremely extreme allergies.

The treatment regime is intensive, requiring a two-week dose escalation and a level of clinical supervision that led to a pediatric NHS waiting list for several years. And most of the time, they are not a cure. Although patients are increasingly tolerable to low doses, daily exposure needs to be maintained and are still considered allergic.

“The problem with eating peanuts every day is that you're walking a bit of a tightrope,” says Professor Graham Roberts, an allergy expert at the University of Southampton. “You may still have a life-threatening allergic reaction.”

Additionally, there is an increasing cohort of patients managing multiple allergies, and the approach is unrealistic. “It's where the benefits of treatments come from foods that you allergic to are completely agnostic,” Wood says.

Food allergies usually involve a class of powerful antibodies called IgE. This binds 1,000 times more immune cells than other classes of antibodies, and scientists believe it originally evolved to protect the body from parasites. Today, modern lifestyles are largely redundant, so misfire weaknesses are present in response to food proteins.

in Last year's groundbreaking researchWood and his colleagues discovered that the anti-eje drug omalizumab, which is already licensed for severe asthma, could deinfect people by covering antibodies to peanuts, cashews, milk, eggs, walnuts, wheat and hazelnut allergies (participants were allergic to at least three).

Treatment “is not without some burden,” Wood admits, requiring continuous injections of the drug, including annual regular prices. $30,000 and $60,000. But it can be life-changing for those who need to avoid a wide range of products such as milk, eggs, wheat, and more. “These families don't travel without a cooler full of food,” Wood says. “They can't eat out. They can't trust anyone to prepare anything for their children. Your daily life is very compromised.”

New products in the pipeline can further lower the bar for treatment. Peanut Allergy Vaccine Candidates It is being developed by Australian biotechnology company Aravax (Phase 2 trials still included monthly injections). Peanut patch Developed by the French company DBV, it has shown promising results in the last three years of trial. Both promise a more stringent, safer treatment regime, and less likely to have a severe response during dose escalation.

“At this point, I'm not sure there's a treatment that's right for my purpose,” says Roberts. “I would like to think that in 10 years, people with peanut allergies will experience very different things.”

There are also ambitions for more complete treatment. Immunotherapy does not reverse most food allergies, but for bee stings, there is a healing rate of over 90%. Professor Markus Ollert of the Luxembourg Institute healthfollowed-up patients treated to sting with an allergy revealed that a molecule called interleukin-6 appears to act as a switch for the transition from allergy to resistance.

Others are focused on preventing allergies in the first place. The main perpetrator for rising allergies appears to have been false medical advice in the 1990s. “Since then, we've seen an absolute explosion of allergies,” says Roberts.

In a randomized trial, he and his colleagues found that in four months peanuts into their diet reduced allergies by 80%. Another recent study found that allergies to peanuts, eggs, wheat and cow milk are significantly reduced when introduced in 3-month-old babies. However, despite iron-covered evidence that early adoption is protective, it has proven difficult to undo warnings about the dangers of introducing peanuts early and changing parents' behavior.