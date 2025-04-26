



Louisiana is seeing an increase in pertussis cough. This is what you need to know Updated: 5:36pm CDT April 25th, 2025 With pertussis increasing here in Louisiana, he is a leader of interest now. That's right. And when it comes to whooping cough, commonly known as pertussis cough, it has already surpassed the number of cases last year. WDSU reporter Arielle Brumfield joins us along with what doctors say is connected to this spike. Ariel. Well, doctors say the rise is due to less vaccinations against whooping cough and actually other illnesses. There are currently around 154 cases throughout the state, more than last year. The disease is said to actually attack aggressively during the summer, but it's still spring. And doctors say they see about 2-3 cases a week. As we know, children, infants and elderly people are currently the most vulnerable groups. And that's why you were encouraged to get vaccinated. I spoke to several parents today. They said this is a priority for the family and children. It was important for us as a family and it was important for us to be vaccinated as our family was a baby around her, as everyone loved to create an AA health system to protect her. I have a 4 year old daughter and she's been vaccinated, so the way we see it is a preventable disease, so I choose that option. Whooping cough exists as a cold, but it can have a very lasting effect. If you believe you have symptoms, you will be asked to reach out to a healthcare professional. Report on New Orl Louisiana is seeing an increase in pertussis cough. This is what you need to know Updated: 5:36pm CDT April 25th, 2025 The Louisiana Department of Health reports high levels of pertussis activity in the state. Health officials said an increase in pertussis, also known as pertussis, began last September. For many years, Louisiana has reported that there are now 154 cases, more than 12 times the cases reported in 2023. This is more than the 153 or more incidents in 2024. Health officials are encouraging residents to receive vaccinations from whooping cough. For more information about the vaccine, click here.

