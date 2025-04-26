



Baseline statin users experienced a two-year OS probability of 89% vs. 82% for non-users, with 2-year PFS rates of 54% vs. 46% for each. The use of simultaneous statins with modern therapeutic regimens has significantly improved survival outcomes in patients with treatment-associated or recurrent/impact-resistant chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). Blood progression.1 Univariate analysis of pooled patient data from the Phase 3 Resonance Test (NCT01578707), Phase 3 Resonance 2 Test (NCT01722487), Phase 3 Illuminated Trial (NCT02264574), The Phase 3 Helios trial (NCT01611090) showed that statin use was significantly associated with improved overall survival (OS; HR, 0.68; 95% CI, 0.54-0.86; p = .001) and progression-free survival (PFS; HR, 0.77; 95% CI, 0.65-0.91; p = .002) Results. Furthermore, multivariate analysis adjusting for variables including diagnosis, age, gender, weight, and ECOG performance status showed that statin use was significantly associated with improved OS (HR, 0.62; 95% CI, 0.48-0.79; p <.001) and PFS (HR, 0.74; 95% CI, 0.62-0.89; p = .001) Results. Additionally, baseline statin users experienced a two-year OS probability of 89% (95% CI, 86%-92%) vs. 82% (95% CI, 79%-84%) for non-users. The 2-year PFS rate was 46% (95% CI, 49%-60%) vs 46% (95% CI, 42%-50%) for each group. Furthermore, no heterogeneity was observed in the association between ibrutinib (Imbruvica) and non-use, CLL vs. SLL diagnosis, and study cohort. “This is the first systematic assessment of the association between statin use and survival outcomes in patients with CLL or SLL treated with modern target agents such as ibrutinib,” said lead investigator Dr Ahmad Abuelwa, as an assistant professor of pharmacy therapy for release of pharmacy practice and the release of the Arab Emirates Institute.2 “Our results highlight a strong link between statin use and improved survival in this patient population.” Patients in the study were 18 years or older, had CLL or SLL, received 420 mg of daily oral ibrutinib, and the regimens vary from study to study. Resonantly, ibrutinib was compared with ofatumumab (kesimpta). This was administered intravenously for 24 weeks. The first week dose was 300 mg, and 2000 mg was given every 7 weeks, followed by 16 weeks every 4 weeks. In the Resonance 2 test, ibrutinib was compared with chlorambucil (locelan). This was given on days 1 and 15 of a 28-day cycle starting at 0.5 mg/kg and increasing to a maximum of 0.8 mg/kg. In the lighting test, ibrutinib gave obinutuzumab (gazyva). This was administered 100 mg on day 1, 900 mg on day 2, 1000 mg on days 8 and 15, followed by 100 mg on days 28 days of 28 days of cycles, 1000 mg in a maximum of 6 cycles. This was compared to obinutuzumab/chlorambucil. The Helios test combined ibrutinib with bendamastin (Treanda). This was given at 70 mg/m.2 Intravenously on days 2 and 3 of the initial cycle of up to 6 cycles and on days 1 and 2 of the subsequent cycle. Rituximab (rituxan) given at 375 mg/m2 Day 1 of cycle 1 and 500 mg/m2 Day 1 of up to 5 cycles. The main results of the pooled analyses were OS, PFS, and cancer-specific survival. Secondary results were the incidence of grade 3 or higher side effects (AEs). Statin use was significantly associated with improved cancer-specific survival outcomes in both univariate analyses (HR, 0.44; 95% CI, 0.27-0.72). p = .001) and multivariate analysis (HR, 0.39; 95% CI, 0.22-0.70; p = .001). Furthermore, there was no significant association between statin use and incidence of grade 3 or lower AE in univariate analysis (OR, 0.93; 95% CI, 0.69-1.24) and adjusted analysis (OR, 0.92; 95% CI, 0.65-1.28). reference Use and survival of SLL/CLL statins treated with Abuhelwa AY, Almansour SA, Brown J. Ibrutinib: a pool analysis of four randomized controlled trials. Blood progression. Released online on April 23, 2025. doi:10.1182/bloodadvances.2024015287 The use of statins may improve survival in some patients with hematological cancer. News release. American Society of Hematology. April 23rd, 2025. Accessed April 23, 2025. https://tinyurl.com/4acdewv6

