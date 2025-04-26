Health
Pertussis cases are rising again in the US
(AP) – Pertussis cases are on the rise, and doctors still have braces Another tough year.
In 2025, 8,485 cases were reported. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States. This is twice as much as last year, based on the CDC's final tally.
Last year, the percentage of whooping cough, or pertussis, or pertussis, rose sharply, but experts said it wasn't unexpected. The number of cases has decreased during Covid-19 due to masking and social distancing. Furthermore, experts say the disease peaks every 2-5 years.
However, experts say that vaccines are causing diseases that can be prevented measles And pertussis can indicate a change in attitude towards vaccines. Vaccination rates in US kindergartens fell last year, with the number of children exempted from the vaccine dropping It's the best ever.
“Unfortunately, anti-vaccine sentiment is on the rise in the US,” said Dr. Erica Hayes, PhD, of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. “Our recovery isn't as fast as we expected, and we needed it. And once again, if you go below 95% for vaccination, you lose the immune protection of that herd.”
Whooping cough tends to peak at this time of year and during autumn. It usually spreads to breathing drops in the air when you cough with pertussis, sneeze, or breathe near another person. Symptoms are similar to those of a cold, but coughs become more and more severe with their unique sounds. This is the “hoop” when the person tries to inhale the atmosphere. Treated with antibiotics.
Over the past six months, two babies from Louisiana and a five-year-old from Washington have died of pertussis.
The pertussis vaccine, which also protects against diphtheria and tetanus, is given in two, four, and six months. The CDC recommends that adults obtain follow-up doses every 10 years.
The disease is most dangerous for babies, especially before receiving the first round of vaccination. That's the reason I also recommend the vaccine To expect a mother – it can protect the newborn. But Hayes, the hospital's senior medical director of infection prevention and control, said that not enough people are taking the vaccine during pregnancy.
“Taking vaccines for pregnant mothers is not where we need them at all,” she said.
Last year, Pennsylvania, one of the most severe states of the disease, recorded 207 pertussis cases in 2025.
Neil Roulland, a spokesman for the state health department, said the biggest increase was in population areas such as Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, as well as middle schools, universities and universities. He said 94.6% of kindergarteners in the state have been vaccinated.
Michigan is on track for a similar pertussis season as last year, said Dr. Natasha Baghdasalian, the state's top medical executive. The state has recorded 516 cases so far, but a total of 2,081 cases were seen in 2024, mainly among children aged 5-17.
Bagdasarian said vaccination rates vary from county to county. Some schools have low 30% rates, creating pockets for communities vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases such as whooping cough and measles, she said.
“We look at whooping cough numbers very carefully, but a lot of resources are in contact with us for now to track our measles cases,” she said. “And public health is doing much more than we've had to do before because we've had fewer resources in 2025.”
AP Data Journalist Kasturi Pananjady contributed to this report.
The Associated Press School of Health Sciences is supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institution's Science and Education Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. AP is solely responsible for all content.
