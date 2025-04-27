



MPOX cases in Africa have declined in the past six weeks, as the top official at the African Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) mentioned in the group yesterday that more community health workers deployed, including more community health workers deployed and more community health workers deployed, more community health workers deployed, and more community health workers deployed, as stated in the group yesterday.'S Regular briefing. However, Yap Boum, PhD, MPH, and the Associate Incident Manager CDC for Africa.'S MPOX's response said the region is still wary and that the virus appears in new countries (more recently in Malawi) and 17 out of 24 countries are still reporting active transmission. Promising trends in hotspot countries Part of the decline is due to a decline in cases in Burundi, one of the outbreak hotspots, the boom said the country had an average of 200 new cases per week, but now reports around 30 cases per week. Improvements in outbreak response, including distributed testing, will place permanent traces on the county'S Health System, he said. “Burundi will become a different country. ” Authorities are also seeing promising trends in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). There, conflicts in some of the most intense hit regions of the East and foreign aid reductions have reduced testing rates and pose other major challenges in outbreak response. Burundi will become a different country. At DRC, the goal is to continue to increase test coverage. “At Kinshasa hotspots, community health workers travel from home to households, identify cases early and provide contacts to households, a national candidate.'S-targeted MPOX vaccine strategy. DRC has received 754,000 vaccine doses and is looking for another 300,000 million over the next few weeks. North and South Kivu provinces, where conflict is still expanding, still carry the country'The highest burden, Boum said that the outbreak of measles with a rash similar to MPOX complicates the effort, telling the need for multiple tests that can distinguish between the two diseases. He said other countries are in different stages of development, and Uganda (like Burundi) is reporting promising declines in cases and deaths. However, he said cases are rising in Kenya, but Kenya has experienced the infection as a truck driver. The country recently launched its MPOX vaccination campaign. Evidence shows community circulation in Malawi Malawi'The S Ministry of Health declared an outbreak of MPOX this week, with three cases first reported. Currently, four cases have been reported from two districts. Three are from Lilongwe and the other from Mangochi. One of the patients is a two-year-old child, all male. So far, 34 contacts have been identified. He said none of the patients suggesting the virus is circulating in the country had a history of travel to the outbreak area. Sequencing of samples from patients identified clade 1B virus. Rapid testing during evaluation Boum said two rapid MPOX tests have been evaluated at the National Institute of Biomedical Sciences (INRB) at DRC. None of the previous tests met the minimum sensitivity requirements. Rapid testing can be used in the lowest level of health environment and can quickly identify cases that can help prevent anterior spread, he said. “This could be a changemaker in response, he said.

