Training twice a day | Walk as your second training

As someone with runners included, we definitely don't. Move It's almost sufficient. Even those training Long distance race They often say they live a sedentary lifestyle otherwise. Michele Stantenwalking coach, certified fitness instructor, author.

“If you go out for a 30- or 60-minute run, what do you do for the rest of the time?” she asks.

addition walk For your everyday Fitness Routines are physical and low impact methods for improvement Mental healthand actually boost your strength and fitness, Stanten says The world of runners.

“I consider walking to be the root of the pyramid of physical activity,” she says. “And there's an advantage to moving more all day.”

That extra move doesn't have to be – and in many cases You shouldn't BE – Second training, Daniel HartNASM certified personal trainer and RRCA certified run coach, The world of runners.

“Walking as a second training session is not intended to feel like a workout,” she says. “It's not going to leave you on the floor Lactic acid threshold training. And it should not be taken from a quality session. ” (I know that a second run isn't a hard work, just like runners who might run twice a day.)

Read to learn about it Benefits of walking As a second activity, it is the most convenient and a favorite way to do it.

What are the benefits of walking as a second training session?

When you walk, whether it's a power walking or a slow walk around the block, your muscles will begin to loosen. Tight glut section and Hip flexors Many causes running And it's sitting. And walking is a low impact exercise that uses the same many muscles you use to run. This means strengthening them without putting the same amount of stress on your body, Stanten says.

“The walking is also great Active recoveryShe says.

Walking doesn't necessarily increase you Heartbeat How to run will help you better Mobility and StabilityHart explains. “It improves biomechanics that helps us run, and ward builds while creating imbalances. volume. ”

Runners, especially those who want to spend more time on their feet to prepare half Or, in marathon distance, you can do it by simply walking 15 or 20 minutes on top of a training run.

“You get used to being on your feet at longer distances, it increases you EnduranceStanten says.

Related stories

Should I walk that morning or late?

When planning your training schedule, Heart says it's about taking your walk Consistent– Specify the time to do it every day, just like your first training.

“These are not complete training,” Hart says. “Just create it habit And then you open up that time to build more intentions. ” Once that consistency is achieved, she says, you can incorporate training elements (in a minute for more details).

There are perks on Walk early There are perks to walk that day and later in the day. In the morning, Stanten says a gentle walking is a great way to wake up and relieve yourself on the day and the run that follows.

“And you feel like you've accomplished what you're moving,” she says.

In the afternoon or evening, walking can improve and promote digestion (especially after dinner). recovery For training that day. “There's no right or wrong way, no morning or evening,” Hart says. “It's general consistency and creates that habit.” That's what matters.

Related stories

Can walking help me run twice a day?

In a nutshell, yes. But Hart emphasizes that runners really should watch why I think they are necessary Rerun.

“Do you need that much of your race? volume Or are you doing it because “two days” sounds cool? “what the purpose? ” she asks.

Walking on a running workout is certainly better than doing nothing, but Hirt says you need to move for 15-20 minutes to see the benefits associated with fitness and biomechanics.

If you walk regularly for that second training and decide that the second run will be beneficial to you, trainingStanten says that they can make fine adjustments to change to that run.

“This is the perfect gateway to add a second run,” she says. “When your body is adjusted over a few weeks, you add faster walking intervals and make it Running interval. Reduce walking until all the second training is performed. ”

With this transition, she slowly builds up endurance and strength, and prepares her body for additional shocks, rather than diving into a 30-minute run.

“It's less likely to get injured like you Increase mileageShe says.

Related stories

Try these walking workouts for 2 days

Walk actively

Remember, your second workout is gentle whether it's walking or running or not. And while a relaxed walk is better than doing nothing, if you walk, you will enjoy more benefits Active (But it's not a power walk) Pace, Stanten says. If you're walking as Active recoveryyou can slow things down.

Make sure to bend your arms, take shorter, faster steps, land on your heel, roll your feet and push your toes away. If you want to add an interval, try walking for 30 seconds faster, then recover for 60 seconds.

Farz Rekwalk

You probably FazrekSwedish speed play. Experiment with alternating different times or distances between medium and stiffer paces.

You can do this with walking too. Stanten recommends selecting and pushing objects in front of you, like mailboxes and street signs while walking pace Until you reach it. I'll recover and do it again.

Add strength

When it comes to walking, there are two easy ways to do it: hills and weighted vests. walk Hill Route Or you're going through a series of walking Repeating the hill It can increase the strength while the impact is low, Hart says.

She loves to add again Weighted Best A simple walk will help your body absorb more loads with low impact.

Related Stories