There are around 900 measles cases in the United States, and 10 states have an aggressive outbreak. Here's what you need to know

(AP) – The US is approaching 900 cases as it is seeing active measles outbreaks, according to figures posted Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of confirmed measles cases in the CDC is 884, three times the amount seen in all 2024. I'm in Texasan outbreak in the western part of the state approaching the three-month mark.

Unvaccinated primary school children died of measles-related illnesses in the epicenter of western Texas, while unvaccinated New Mexico adults died of measles-related illnesses.

Other states with an aggressive outbreak – defined as three or more cases, but includes Indiana. KansasMichigan, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee.

There are two other continuous outbreaks in North America. Something originated in Ontario, Canada 1,020 cases From mid-October to Wednesday. Also, as of Friday, Chihuahua's Mexico state had 605 measles, according to state Department of Health data. The World Health Organization said Case studies in Mexico It is linked to the Texas outbreak.

Measles is caused by a highly contagious virus that spreads into the air and easily spreads when an infected person breathes, sneezes or coughs. It is preventable through vaccines and is considered to have been excluded from the United States since 2000.

Health experts fear the virus, which could potentially grow spreads for a year, as the virus has become entrenched in other U.S. communities where vaccination rates are low. Here's what you need to know about measles in the US

New research shows that measles can become endemic in the United States if daily childhood vaccination rates continue to decline. (CNN, KCBD)

How many cases of measles are there in Texas and New Mexico?

Texas health officials said Friday there were 22 new cases of measles since Tuesday, bringing the total to 646. Beyond 26 counties – Most of them are in West Texas. Hospitalizations remained stable on Friday, age 64, through the outbreak.

State health officials estimated Approximately 1% (less than 10) of cases are actively infected.

61% of Texas cases are in Gaine County's population of 22,892, and the virus has begun to spread in close, bactinized Mennonite communities. The county has filed 393 lawsuits since late January, just over 1.5% of the county's residents.

Texas' death on April 3rd was an eight-year-old child. According to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the health officials' health secretary at the heart of his health, and the child died of “child doctors called measles lung disorders.” A child who was not vaccinated without underlying conditions died of measles in Texas in late February. Kennedy said he was six years old.

New Mexico announced one new incident on Friday, bringing the state's total to 66. Seven people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began. Most of the state's cases are in Lee County. Three are in Eddie County, one in Chaves and one in Donyaana County.

State health officials say the incident is linked to a Texas outbreak based on genetic testing. New Mexico reported a measles-related death in an adult on March 6th.

How many cases are there in Indiana?

Indiana confirmed two more cases Monday in an outbreak that caused eight people to get sick in Allen County, the state's northeastern part of the state. Five are vaccinated minors, and three are adults whose vaccination status is unknown. The Allen County Department of Health said there are no known links in the incident to other occurrences.

How many cases are there in Kansas?

Kansas This week it was stable with 37 cases across eight counties in the southwestern part of the state. Fewer than five counties each in Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray and Morton. Haskell County has the most cases, seven in Stephens County and six in Kiowa County.

The first reported case in the state, identified in Stevens County on March 13, is linked to a Texas outbreak based on genetic testing.

How many cases are there in Michigan?

Montcalm County, near Grand Rapids in western Michigan, has four linked measles cases. Provincial health officials say the incident has been linked to a massive Canada outbreak in Ontario. The state has nine confirmed measles cases as of Friday, but the remaining four are not part of the Montcalm County outbreak.

How many cases are there in Montana?

Montana health officials announced five cases of unvaccinated children and adults who traveled out of state on Thursday, confirming the outbreak was Monday. All five are in quarantine at their homes in Gallatin County, in the southwestern part of the state.

They were Montana's first measles incident in 35 years. Health officials did not say whether the incident was related to other outbreaks in North America.

How many cases are there in Ohio?

The Ohio Department of Health confirmed the state's 32 measles cases and one hospitalization on Thursday. The state count includes only Ohio residents. There are 16 cases in Ashtabra County near Cleveland, 14 in Knox County and one in Allen and Holmes Counties.

Health officials in Knox County, eastern Ohio, said there are a total of 20 measles cases, seven of which do not live in the state.

How many cases are there in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma was stable on Friday, but 13 cases: 10 have been confirmed, with three possible cases. The first two lawsuits were “related” to the West Texas and New Mexico outbreak, the state health department said. The state health department has not made public which counties have cases, but Cleveland, Custer and Oklahoma counties have been made public in the past few months.

How many cases are there in Pennsylvania?

There are eight measles cases in Erie County, northwest Pennsylvania, officials said Friday. The county declared an outbreak in mid-April. The state said Friday There were 13 cases overall in 2025, including international travel-related cases in Montgomery County and Philadelphia.

How many cases are there in Tennessee?

Tennessee has six measles cases as of Thursday. Health Department spokesman Bill Christian said all cases were in the central part of the state and “at least three of these cases are linked to each other,” but refused to further designate them. The state also did not say whether the incident was related to other outbreaks or whether the Tennessee outbreak began.

The state health department announced three more cases of the state's first measles on March 21st, April 1st and the last two on April 17th, but no news releases declared an outbreak. Tennessee was listed as outbreak status in Thursday's CDC report.

Where do measles appear in the US?

As of Friday there were 884 cases in 2025, according to the CDC. Cases of measles have also been reported in Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

Cases and outbreaks in the US are often traced to people who have suffered illnesses overseas. In 2019, the US saw 1,274 cases and lost its position of eliminating measles.

What do you need to know about the MMR vaccine?

The best way to avoid measles is to get it Measles, mumps, rubella vaccine. The first shot is recommended for children between 12-15 months and 4-6 years old.

According to the CDC, if you are concerned about the decline in your immune system, it is harmless to acquire another MMR shot. Those with documents that they would receive a live measles vaccine in the 1960s don't need to recalculate, but those who have been vaccinated with an ineffective measles vaccine created from a virus that was “killed” before 1968 must recalculate at least one dose.

Those with documents that they have measles are immune, and those born before 1957 generally do not need a shot.

In communities with high vaccination rates, diseases like measles struggle to spread to communities, over 95%. This is called “swar immunity.”

However, childhood vaccination rates have fallen nationwide as the pandemic and more parents advocate for exemptions of religious or personal conscience to exempt children from the necessary shots. The US saw an increase in measles incidents in 2024. This included more than 60 outbreaks in Chicago.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles first infects the airways and then spreads throughout the body, causing high fever, runny nose, cough, red, watery eyes and rashes.

The rash generally appears 3-5 days after the initial symptoms, beginning as a flat red spot on the face and spreads below the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet. If the rash appears, the fever can skyrocket or higher than 104 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the CDC.

Most children recover from measles, but infections are Dangerous complications Pneumonia, blindness, swelling of the brain, death, etc.

How can you treat measles?

There is no specific treatment for measles, so doctors generally relieve symptoms, prevent complications, and keep patients comfortable.

___

AP Science Writer Laura Ungar contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press School of Health Sciences is supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institution's Science and Education Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2025 Associated Press. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.