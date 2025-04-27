Health
New guidelines for osteoporosis management
Updated guidelines for osteoporosis management and fracture prevention are evidence-based, practical tools designed to support general practitioners in the treatment and management of at-risk patients.
osteoporosisIt is characterized by low bone mineral density (BMD) and bone tissue deterioration, affecting 66% of Australians over the age of 50.
Skeletal tissue deterioration is asymptomatic until fracture occurs. Therefore, early detection is essential to prevent serious morbidity and mortality associated with fractures.
Healthy Bones Australia has been contracted by the Australian Government Department of Health by the Aged Care Updated guidelines for 2017 For osteoporosis management, and a summary This update is currently available on Australian medical journals.
This update focuses on improving clinical practice, the need for expert consensus and opinions, and new developments in pharmacological management.
“The updated guidelines were designed to provide clear and evidence-based recommendations to help Australian general practitioners manage patients with poor bone health (osteoporosis and osteoporosis),” wrote Professor Peter Wong of Westmead Hospital and co-author Professor Peter Wong.
“The aim was to support, rather than assist individual patients in clinical decision-making, and to help busy GPs achieve better patient outcomes.”
Evaluation of clinical risk factors
The updated guidelines provide clearer advice on which fracture absolute risk calculator clinicians should use in daily practices.
Fracture risk assessment tool (Flux) Garvan fracture risk calculator is recommended with the attention being that while a convenient option for patients experiencing falls, clinical judgment is essential for interpretation.
in test The first two-stage FRAX evaluation process developed for guidelines was used to guideline updates to derive the need for BMD measurements with dual energy x-ray absorption measurements (DXA).
“The absolute risks for recommending DXA and the thresholds for initiation of medication are important, but not consistently defined,” the authors write.
“A slightly lower threshold is adopted to recommend BMD. Signature Guidelines 202110-year risk of more than 10% of major osteoporotic fractures raises recommendations for BMD measurements. This is relatively practical and comprehensive. ”
Clinicians can find a guide to the DXA test that includes the schedule item number for Medicare benefits. here.
Impact extremely high risk of fracture
Identifying patients with very high risk of fractures is extremely important as the risk of fracture increases at 24 months after the initial fracture. These patients are also candidates for bone classification therapy and are becoming increasingly available.
Features It indicates that patients are at very high risk.
- The major osteoporotic fracture risk of recent fractures and 30% more than 10 years of fracture.
- Recent fractures (within 12 months);
- -T score below 3.0.
- Multiple fractures during treatment.
- Use of drugs that cause skeletal damage; and
- FRAX major osteoporosis fracture risk of 30% or more for 10 years, or hip fracture risk of 4.5% or more.
Calcium, Vitamin D and Protein Supplement
The updated guidelines describe a vast amount of literature on the use of calcium and vitamin D supplements.
“The absolute benefits of calcium and vitamin D supplementation for short-term (less than 5 years) fracture prevention for non-institutionalized individuals are far less than pharmacological treatments such as bisphosphonates and denosumab,” the authors write.
Protein supplementation is also being discussed in Melbourne study Showing a significant reduction in fall risk and fractures in institutionalized elderly people with improved calcium and protein intake from dairy products.
The guidelines recommend supplementing people with frailty, institutionalized, or osteoprotein therapy, as calcium, vitamin D, and protein supplements are likely to be effective in reducing the risk of fractures in cases of individuals deficiency.
Bone classification therapy
Since the previous guidelines, the Pharmaceutical Benefits System (PBS) – Subcisinized Treatment Options have been changed due to worsening bone health since the previous guidelines.
Lomososumab, which increases bone formation and reduces bone resorption, received a first-line PBS list for patients at extremely high risk of fractures.
“This allows the initiation of potent bone anabolic therapy in treated patients to be followed by antiresorption therapy (e.g., bisphosphonate or denosumab), achieving and maintaining the greatest possible benefit of BMD,” the authors write.
The guidelines point to the need for continued antiresorption drugs to avoid bone resorption and rebound of vertebral fractures, or subsequent antiresorption therapy denosumab, which is either prolonged or subsequent to its cessation.
“Most common practices have a robust recall system that ensures that denosumab administration occurs at designated six-month intervals to minimize the risk of rebound vertebral fractures,” the author writes.
Please read Guideline Summary Australian medical magazine.
Please read Complete Guidelines At Healthy Bones Australia.
Please listen MJA Podcast Guidelines with Professor Peter Wong
Subscribe to free Insight+ Weekly Newsletter here. It is available to all readers, not just registered practitioners.
