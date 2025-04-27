A new era of medicine manifests through the structural control of nanotherapy

Historically, most medicines have been meticulously designed to the atomic level. The specific position of each atom within a drug molecule is an important factor in determining how well it works and how safe it is. For example, in ibuprofen, one molecule is effective as an analgesic, but mirror images of the same molecule are completely inactive.

Currently, scientists at Northwestern University and the popular general Brigham argue that this precise structural control applied to traditional medicines should be exploited to guide a new class of powerful nanomedicines that can treat some of the world's most debilitating diseases. In current nanomedicines, such as mRNA vaccines, the two particles are not the same. To ensure that all nanomedicines in the same batch are consistent, and the most powerful version, scientists are devising new strategies to accurately adjust their structure.

This level of control allows scientists to fine-tune how nanomedicines interact with the human body. These new designs lead to powerful vaccines or even treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune diseases.

The viewpoint will be published in the journal on Friday, April 25th. Nature reviews bioengineering.

“Historically, most drugs have been small molecules,” said Chad A. Mirkin of Northwestern. “In the age of small molecules, it was important to control the arrangement of all atoms and all bonds within a particular structure. In the absence of one element, it could make the whole drug effective. Now, that tight control should be brought to nanomedicine. With structures, we can design interventions that are more effective, more targeted and ultimately more beneficial for patients.”

A pioneer of nanomedicine, Milkin is a professor of chemistry, chemistry and bioengineering, biomedical engineering, materials science and engineering, and Northwest medicine. He is also the founding director of the International Institute for Nanotechnology (IIN). Milkin co-authored the perspective with Natalie Alchitzi, associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and director of structural nanomedicine at Mass General Brigham's Institute of Genetic and Cell Therapy.

Issues for “blender approach” to vaccine design

Traditional approaches to vaccine design rely primarily on a mix of key components. For example, a typical cancer immunotherapy is made up of molecules or molecules from tumor cells (called antigen) is combined with molecules that stimulate the immune system (called adjuvants). The doctor mixes the antigen and adjuvant into the cocktail and injects the mixture into the patient.

Mirkin calls this the “blender approach.” This makes the components unstructured. In contrast, structural nanomedicines can be used to organize antigens and adjuvants. When composed at the nanoscale, those same medicinal ingredients are fortified Effectiveness Side effects were reduced compared to the unstructured version. However, unlike small molecule drugs, these nanomedicines are still inaccurate at the molecular level.

“The two drugs in a batch are not the same,” Milkin said. “Nanoscale vaccines have different lipid counts, different lipid symptoms, different RNA levels, different particle sizes. There are infinite numbers of variables in nanomedicin formulations. Inconsistencies lead to uncertainty.

Moving from cooperatives to molecular accuracy

To address this issue, Mirkin, Mrksich, and Artzi advocate for a more accurate transition to structural nanomedicine. In this approach, researchers construct nanomedicines from chemically well-defined core structures that can be accurately designed with multiple therapeutic components in controlled spatial arrangements. Controlling design at the atomic level allows researchers to unlock unprecedented features such as integrating multiple functions into a single drug, optimised target engagement, and triggering drug release in specific cells.

In the paper, the authors cite three examples of pioneering structural nanomedicine: spherical nucleic acids (SNA), chemical spheres, and megaliths. Invented by Mirkin, SNA is a globular form of DNA that can easily enter cells and bind to targets. SNAS, which is more effective than linear DNA of the same sequence, shows significant potential for gene regulation, gene editing, drug delivery, and vaccine development.

The overall structural presentation of an SNA-based vaccine or treatment proves that it is not merely an active chemical component, but has a dramatic effect on its efficacy. This finding can lead to treatment of many types of cancer. In certain cases, this was used to treat patients who could not be treated with other known therapies. ”

Chemical spheres pioneered by Artzi and Mirkin are smart nanostructures that release chemotherapeutic drugs in response to disease-related cues in cancer cells. Invented by Mrksich, Megamolecules are precisely assembled protein structures that mimic antibodies. Researchers can design all these types of structural nanomedicines to carry multiple therapeutic or diagnostic tools.

“By leveraging disease-specific tissue and cellular cues, next-generation nanomedicines can achieve highly localized and timely drug release. “This level of accuracy is particularly important for combination therapy where coordinated delivery of multiple agents can reduce systemic toxicity and dramatically improve treatment efficacy while minimizing target-off effects. Such a smart and responsive system represents an important advance in overcoming the limitations of traditional drug delivery.”

Use AI in design

Going forward, researchers will need to address current challenges in scalability, reproducibility, delivery and integrating multiple therapeutic agents, the authors say. The authors also highlight the increasingly important role of emerging technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) in optimizing design and delivery parameters.

“If you look at the structure, there are tens of thousands of possibilities for how components can be placed on nanomedicines,” Milkin said. “AI allows you to narrow down to just a handful of gigantic sets of unnecessary structures to be synthesized and tested in the lab. By controlling the structure, you can create the most powerful drugs with the lowest possible side effects. It guides you through a whole new era of structural medicine, with the Northwest taking the lead.”

The paper, “The New Era of Structural Nanomedicines,” was supported by the National Cancer Institute (Awards No. R01CA257926 and R01CA275430) and the National Diabetes and Kidney Disease and Kidney Disease Institute (Awards No. U54DK137516). Threat Reduction Agency (Award No. HDTRA1-21-1-1-0038) and the Lefkofsky Family Foundation.