Using immunotherapy alone will help you successfully treat some cancers with MMRD mutations and improve your quality of life

An approach developed at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) has emerged Rectal cancer Tumors with specific genetic mutations that disappear in 100% of clinical trial participants have been expanded to treat other types of cancer. Stomach (stomach), colon, esophagus, Urinary tract skinand others.

New results from large clinical trials have shown that almost 80% of patients with several types of cancer are treated well. Immunotherapyusing the body's own immune system to fight cancer.

That meant that people in this clinical trial who responded positively to treatment did not need it Surgery Organ tumors were removed and there was no need to undergo them Chemotherapy or radiation.

“This is very exciting and demonstrates the ability to treat a wide range of tumors with this genetic mutation called MMRD with immunotherapy. Andrea Cercek, MDsupervised a trial with a gastrointestinal oncologist. Luiz Diaz Jr., MD.

Fast fact 103 patients in clinical trials involving rectal and other cancer types

Overall: 80% of all patients required immunotherapy only – no surgery, radiation, or chemotherapy

100% of patients with rectal cancer were successfully treated using immunotherapy alone

Almost two-thirds of other cancer types were treated successfully using immunotherapy alone

All patients had a tumor mutation called MMRD, which is particularly vulnerable to immunotherapy

Patients ranged from 26 to 87 years old.

Maureen Sideris was diagnosed with gastroesophageal junction cancer in 2022 and took part in the trial shortly after the results of the first trial were published. “My husband, Tommy, and I were preparing for the worst,” she recalls. “But after being treated with immunotherapy alone, I had no evidence of cancer and didn't need surgery, chemotherapy or radiation. I felt like I had won the lottery!”

The results of a large study were published simultaneously New England Journal of Medicine In April 2025, Dr. Cersek presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual General Meeting.

How an immunotherapy-only approach improves quality of life: ostomy bags, preserved sexual functions, etc.

Dr. Cersek and Díaz have developed this approach in some cases as standard treatment for some cancers can have a serious impact on quality of life.

Gastroenterological Oncologist Andrea Celsek, Maryland

“Using standard treatments such as surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy to treat rectal cancer is effective,” explains Dr. Cercek. “However, treatment can leave people infertile and have serious consequences on intestines, urine, sexual function, and other aspects of daily life.” Some people also need lifelong ostomy. It is a bag on the outside of the body to collect waste.

Doctors had observed that in some cases only immunotherapy could dramatically reduce rectal tumors. They designed clinical trials to closely monitor patients who responded well to immunotherapy and to closely monitor whether surgery and other treatments could be postponed until after immunotherapy.

Targets for MMRD: Mismatch repair defective mutations in tumors

in both clinical trials led by DRS. Celsec and Diaz, patients had tumors that were I-3 stages. In other words, it had not spread (metastasis).

The tumor also had genetic mutations. Misconsistency repair missing (mmrd)).

Gastroenterological oncologist Lewis Diaz Jr. and Director of Solid Tumors, Lewis Diaz Jr.

MMRD mutations make the tumor particularly vulnerable to immunotherapy called immunotherapy Checkpoint inhibitors. This therapy “masks” tumor cells and makes it easier for the patient's own immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells.

It is thought that 5-10% of rectal tumors are MMRD

2-10% of other types of solid tumors in the study are thought to be MMRD

The checkpoint inhibitor used in the test is Jemperli (Dostarlimab), created by GSK.

Expanding immunotherapy-only approaches to other cancers

First clinical trial at MSK To investigate the approach, it started on a small scale with only 18 patients. However, a 100% success rate for trials using immunotherapy alone made headlines worldwide when the results were published in 2022.

Their success led Dr. Cercek and Diaz to explore whether their approach to other cancers would be successful.

“We knew there was a wide range of cancer types with this same MMRD gene mutation,” explains Dr. Cercek. “And the standard treatment for several other cancers, such as surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy, can also have life-changing side effects. We hoped that this approach would help people facing these other cancers too.”

Dr. Faisal Waheed Paracha, a thoracic oncologist at Maureen near her home in upstate New York, knew the success of the original rectal cancer trial. He contacted the MSK thoracic surgeon David Jones, Marylandlinked Maureen to MSK gastrointestinal medicine. Oncologist Stephen Maron, Maryland. Dr. Maron became MSK's Maureen's main care provider and helped him participate in clinical trials.

“I can honestly say that everyone I met on MSK was amazing,” Maureen says. “Everyone was very warm, positive, and just a lovely person, including all the doctors, nurses and technicians.”

Results of new clinical trials and cancer types

103 patients with I-3 tumors carrying MMRD mutations participated in an expanded trial.

49 Rectal cancer patients

54 patients with other types of solid tumor cancer

Participants received checkpoint inhibitor injection for 6 months

Side effects from immunotherapy were “highly tolerated”

Clinical trial results for patients with non-rectal cancer

The non-rectal group included 54 patients with a variety of cancers with early stage MMRD tumors, including:

esophagus

stomach

colon

Liver Bacteria Periosteum Biliary duct cancer

Urinary tract skin

Endometrium

prostate

Of these 54 patients, 35 experienced a complete clinical response. Various tests have shown that all signs of cancer have disappeared.

Overall, Dr. Celsek says that nearly two of the three patients of non-rectal cancer types have been able to maintain organs and quality of life.

“This was a very important response, and the results were even better than we wanted,” says Dr. Cercek. “We found that some types of cancer respond very well to immunotherapy such as colon and stomach cancer.”

In 20% of non-rectal cancer patients who require surgery, “Immunotherapy often sees that immunotherapy can shrink tumors and sometimes even lower staging assigned to cancer.”

Dr. Celsek says that if a patient ends up needing surgery, it's not the result of a compromise by trying only immunotherapy first.

Clinical trial results for patients with rectal cancer

There was no evidence of cancer following immunotherapy in all 49 patients with rectal cancer.

Dr. Celsek explains that two of the patients with rectal cancer presented special challenges. “One patient was regrowth locally, so we resumed immunotherapy and it completely disappeared. Another patient grew in the lymph nodes, which was surgically removed. However, the patient maintained the rectum as in the rectal group.”

Understand why certain cancers respond to immunotherapy

“We're really excited to help more people,” says Dr. Celsek. “And we are already investigating why rectal tissue appears to have such an extraordinary response to immunotherapy and how we can use that knowledge to help other types of cancer.”

According to her, one working hypothesis is the area in which cancer sits, called the tumor microenvironment. “In some areas, there may be bacteria or certain types of immune cells that affect how the tumor responds to immunotherapy.”

How is this approach changing cancer treatment?

Based on the results of the initial trial with rectal patients, the “immunotherapy only” approach is incorporated into treatment guidelines from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, a group of physicians setting up cancer treatments in the United States.

Dr. Cercek reports that the approach pioneered at MSK is “employed by many physicians in the United States and around the world.” You will receive letters of gratitude from the United States, Australia, Ireland and other countries.

There was even a boom in small babies. “The three who participated in the original MSK trial have been giving birth to healthy babies after they have completed their treatment,” says Dr. Cercek. Those who met one of these newborns A few days after her birth. “That would have been nearly impossible for women treated with standard treatments such as surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy. This could lead to infertility for both genders.”

Maureen says her successful treatment in the exam has dramatically improved her life in ways big and small. “I'm a chat box,” Maureen says with a laugh. “I was worried that if I had surgery in my esophagus, I wouldn't be able to talk for a while.

Now in 71, Maureen enjoys an active retirement after a 40-year career. Much of this is in the technology field. “I love reading, cooking, walking and doting French Brittany, Odin and volunteers in my local library,” she says.

FDA “Breakthrough Designation”

Original clinical trial In December 2024, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also gave the “breakthrough therapy designation” to Genpali (dostallimab), a checkpoint inhibitor used in the trial.

Dr. Cercek points out that the treatment has proven to be extremely durable and that there are former cancer-free trial participants in four years.

Immunotherapy-only Approach Proves Helpful for Lynch Syndrome Cancer

Treatment has proven to be particularly useful for people who are tumour-caused Lynch syndromein inherited conditions, there is a much higher chance of developing the colon and other cancers.

“People with Lynch syndrome generally do not respond well to chemotherapy, which gives them important new options for treating early stage disease,” says Celsek.

Next Step: Expand the Test and Target Tumors Beyond MMRD

The next step, according to Dr. Cersek, will expand the research further with clinical trials that involve more patients and other hospitals.

Ultimately, she says, “I want to see if this approach can be brought to people who do not have MMRD mutations in order to help as many people as possible with cancer.” For Maureen, this spirit of innovation at MSK works in collaboration with compassion, another key to her recovery. “My sister Marion was my angel and came with me to every reservation. She took a small silver angel and a bag full of hearts and handed them out to everyone who interacted with us. I think half of the MSK now has a small silver angel or heart, as anyone who cared for me could not be better worried about helping me well.”

This study was funded by Swim Atsion America, SU2C, R21 CA252519-01A1, and Glaxosmithkline.

Dr. Cercek was an advisory committee, Amgen, Agenus, Abbvie, Daiich Saynko, Jansses, Merck, GSK, Ffizer, 3T Biosciences, Summit, and Regeneron. Research funding: GSK, Pfizer. Patent neoadjuvant therapy for incompatible repair defective rectal cancer is pending.