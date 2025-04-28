



With the rise in vaccine-preventable diseases, the Australian Pharmaceutical Association (PSA) is reminding us of the important importance of keeping Australians up to date with vaccinations. World Vaccination Week (April 24th-30th, 2025). Record numbers of influenza cases have been reported across Australia in 2025, but measles cases have skyrocketed worldwide and in parts of Australia. PSA National President FEI SIM FPS Associate Professor, Vaccination is one of the most important and effective health interventions to protect diseases and deaths that can be prevented by severe vaccines. “When it comes to reducing mortality from preventable diseases and improving health outcomes, vaccinations are second only to clean drinking water,” says A/Prof Sim. “With thousands of pharmacists across the country providing vaccination services, it's never been easier to ensure full protection and the latest vaccines.” Pharmacists across Australia are checking vaccination records, providing advice and administering vaccines, so they can catch up with missed doses and remain protected. “Pharmacists are accessible, knowledgeable and have reliable immunity, especially as they face an increase in flu cases and a revival of diseases like measles, so they can ensure you and your loved ones are protected from preventable illnesses. “We can review your vaccination history and provide expert advice on vaccination that will help you stay healthy. We can often offer catch-up vaccinations at the same time, and provide timely referrals to the GP when needed. “This World Vaccination Week, PSA is aware and grateful for pharmacists across the country who provide life-saving vaccinations every day. “Now is the time to make sure you and your family are protected. Talk to your pharmacist and don't delay the updates on your vaccine,” concluded A/Prof Sim. Many Australians are eligible for free vaccinations through the National Immunization Program (NIP), which includes infants, elderly people, pregnant women, Aboriginals and Torres Islanders, and are at a higher risk of severe illness. Australians are advised to confirm eligibility for Nip vaccination via Ministry of Health and Elderly Care Bureau Or by visiting a local pharmacist.

