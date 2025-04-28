Photo by Patricia Lim/Kut News

Monday, April 28th, 2025 Olivia Aldridge, Kutt

Austin public health officials announced Friday that a Travis County adult is quarantining after testing positive for measles. This is the second confirmed local case of the virus this year.

aph The representative said An individual with the disease may be exposed to the virus while traveling in the US.

“The patients have visited states outside of Texas, which are experiencing an increase in measles cases,” Ahu spokesman William Malm said.

Individuals reportedly were vaccinated against measles. This is a highly contagious disease that can cause severe complications. Usually, according to the Measles Control and Prevention Center, two doses of the Measles-Mumps Lubera vaccine provide 97% protection against the measles virus.

“Those who have been vaccinated can still develop measles, but they are more likely to experience mild symptoms and are less likely to spread it,” Dr. Desmar Walks, of the Austin Travis County Health Department, said in a statement. “We believe that measles is one of the most contagious viruses we know and getting vaccinated is the best way to protect ourselves.”

Walks said those who have been vaccinated should check with their doctor to see if they should get the booster dose.

A shared location of APH where the sick person may have exposed another person. They include:

Wednesday, April 16th, Office Building at 300 Colorado Street

Maaribu Coffee Shop, 1413 S. First St., Thursday, April 17th, 8:45am to 11:30am

Curra's Restaurant, 614 E. Oltorf St., Thursday, April 17th, 5:45 – 9:30 PM

Starbucks 1920 E. Riverside Drive, Friday, April 18th, 10:08am to 12:08pm

UPS Store 2407 S, Congress Ave., Suite E, Saturday, April 19th, 1-5pm

Hestia (restaurant), 607 W. Third St., #105, Saturday, April 19th, 5:45-11 PM

Walgreens, 1920 E. Riverside Drive, Bldg. B, Sunday, April 20th, 8:45pm to 12pm

Puebloviejo Restaurant, 2410 E. Riverside Drive, Suite H-8, Sunday, April 20th, 8:45am to 12pm

Karenou, 1920 E. Riverside Drive, Suite A110, Sunday, April 20th, 8am-12pm

The APH said that if the contact tracing continues, more locations can be added to the list.

Those who were listed during the identified period should be monitored for symptoms such as rash, cough and fever until May 11, Aph said. Anyone who is pregnant, has not been vaccinated or is generally immune to immunocompromised and has visited those locations during that time should contact their doctors now.

In late February, APH announced a case of measles in an unvaccinated infant who contracted the virus while traveling internationally with his family. No additional exposure was announced following that case.

Meanwhile, measles outbreaks are ongoing in West Texas, with more than 600 people testing positive this year. Sixty-four of these individuals are hospitalized. The majority of these cases involve people who have not been vaccinated or whose status is unknown, according to the Texas Department of State Health Department.