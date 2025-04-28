Ultra-processed foods make up almost half of US grocery purchases, raising public health concerns

New research reveals that ultra-processed foods account for almost half of US household food purchases, and low-income and uneducated families take the brunt of low-income and uneducated families, underscoring the need for urgent national policy reform.

study: Exploring the disparity in the proportions of ultra-processed foods and beverages purchased by US households at grocery stores in 2020. Image credit: Rimma Bondarenko / Shutterstock

A recent article published in the journal Public Health Nutritionresearchers analyzed the purchase of ultra-highly processed foods (UPF) by American households and examined differences based on education level, household income, race and ethnicity.

They found that almost half of all food purchases and more than a third of drinks are UPF. Snacks, soft drinks and mixed dishes account for the highest percentage of UPFS. UPF purchases were more common among low-income households and low-educational members, as well as non-Hispanic white households. The study includes a nationally representative sample of 59,939 US households, and analyzed over 33 million purchased products during 2020.

In statistical analysis, significant thresholds with P <0.0001 were used to determine meaningful differences between groups.

background

UPF is a highly designed product made with food-derived additives and ingredients that are becoming increasingly dominant in the American diet. These foods are associated with several chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, obesity, depression, sleep problems, and even premature death.

Unlike traditional food research focusing on nutrients, recent studies aim to use the NOVA classification system to assess food processing levels and highlight foods designed to promote overconsumption.

UPF is identified not only by the high processing but also by the use of certain additives that are rarely found in home cooking. Current estimates show that about half of American drink and food purchases are over-processed. Nutrition-related health issues, including obesity, also show significant disparities across ethnic, racial and socioeconomic groups.

Previous studies conducted from 2007 to 2012 revealed that white and black adolescents consume the most, while more educated individuals consume less UPF. Income and age were inversely proportional to UPF intake. Although purchase data provides clearer photos than dietary surveys, previous findings showed that black households purchased more processed beverages but fewer processed foods.

Percentage of food and beverages purchased by US households at the processing level

About the research

In the rapidly changing food market, researchers have sought to update their research into purchasing patterns in UPF, exploring how race, income, education and family structures intersect with food purchases.

The study utilized data from a 2020 Consumer Panel Survey of 59,939 American households drawn from a nationally representative sample of approximately 35,000 to 60,000 households per year.

Ethnicity and race were grouped as non-Hispanic, Hispanic, non-Hispanic, and non-Hispanic black people. Income is federal poverty level (FPL), i.e.<185％、185〜350％、> It was divided into three levels based on 350%. Education was categorized as above most high schools, some colleges, or university graduates. Households were also categorized based on whether or not they included children.

Using a commercial database, each product matched nutrition labels and ingredient data. Items without nutritional labels or barcodes (such as fresh produce and meat) were excluded. Products were grouped into nine food and 11 beverage categories.

Based on the NOVA classification system, items were classified as minimally processed, including processed ingredients, processed foods, and ultra processed foods (UPF). UPF was identified by checking for substances that are not normally used in home kitchens, such as flavor enhancers and sweeteners. If an item originally classified as UPF was found to contain no NOVA markers or additives, the product was reclassified as processed foods rather than UPFS.

The authors used statistical tests to compare the amount of UPF purchases across demographic subgroups and applied Bonferroni adjustment to account for multiple comparisons.

Percentage of beverages purchased by US households at both the food and (b) processing level and food category by (a) the percentage of beverages purchased by US households both in the food and in the food category.

Survey results

In 2020, we purchased products that analyzed 59,939 American households and over 33 million purchases.

The largest group with UPFS was carbonated drinks, containing 90% UPFS, followed by 81% soup and mixed dishes, 71% snacks and sweets. In contrast, fruits, vegetables, fats, nuts and oils were virtually free of UPF. Importantly, these minimally processed categories had few UPFs, but they comprised a small percentage of total purchases (12%) compared to the top three UPF categories (carbonated soft drinks, snacks, snacks, mixed dishes/soups).

Non-Hispanic white households had the highest percentage of UPF purchases (49%), followed by non-Hispanic blacks (47%), Hispanic (46%), and other ethnic groups (43%). Low-income and uneducated households purchased a higher percentage of UPF than high-income and more educated households.

These patterns are retained across interracial groups, even when stratified by income. Differences were observed across food categories, with non-Hispanic white households purchasing more carbonated UPF drinks and non-Hispanic black households purchasing more UPF dairy drinks and fruit juices. “Other” racial/ethnic groups had a consistent proportion of UPF purchases, except for the dairy beverage category. Grain products and fruit/vegetable juices showed maximum variability across groups, with a difference of at least 10% between the lowest and highest percentages of UPF purchased.

It is important to note that in this study, we measured only home purchases. Previous studies have shown that non-Hispanic black households are more likely to purchase sugary drinks outside the homes not photographed in this dataset than other interracial groups. Therefore, low domestic beverage UPF purchases observed among non-Hispanic black households may not reflect total beverage consumption.

Conclusion

This study, in line with previous studies, confirms the domination of UPF in American household food purchases. In particular, non-Hispanic whites are now purchasing more ultra-highly processed beverages than other groups that differ from previous findings. One possible explanation for this shift is to buy behavioral changes during the Covid-19 pandemic. This may have influenced minority groups and changing patterns of food insecurity and home buying. Furthermore, the limitation of capturing home-based purchases alone can confound the observed racial and ethnic differences in UPF beverage purchasing patterns.

Despite using nationally representative samples and year-round data collection, restrictions include reliance on data (rather than consumption), potential underestimation of food waste, exclusion of restaurant purchases, potential misclassification using the NOVA classification system, and pandemic-related purchase shifts. Despite these, scan-based data may guarantee reasonable accuracy.

The findings highlight the urgent need for American policy initiatives to address UPF consumption to address UPF consumption, particularly given the lack of federal regulations compared to other countries.