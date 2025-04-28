Resources available to people experiencing burnout in the workplace
Employee assistance programs, also known as EAP, can be a game-changer for those struggling quietly. Maybe with work, burnout, sadness, substance abuse, or depression. Please come and participate in the live show this morning. Charlotte McCullough, psychotherapist. Charlotte, it's great to have you all the time. Thank you for being there. Well, this is a big topic right now. You are always bringing us such important information. Take these EAPs exactly. what are they? Also, what is the first step for employees who may feel like they are struggling with burnout and what is happening in their lives? And I agree with you. This is a very important topic. Employee Assistance Programs are the resources that employers can help employees deal with life stressors, crises, and all these types. And it's for the entire employee, not just for the employees. And it's not just for counseling, but for stressors they may have in life. Understood. It's free. It's free and so many people might think so, so it's huge, oh, can I afford this? Can I do this? Can I add it to my monthly budget? That's a big factor. yes. So, some people have insurance, but sometimes the co-bursiness is very high and they can't afford it. And sometimes if it's low, you just don't have it at the moment. But your EAP program, your employer will provide free services for you, people will join these services, go to HR and how do you start these services? Or what phone number I call, it's also confidential. Understood. So, I'll ask you. Because I was going to say that maybe some people might think there's stigma if it leads to this. And I might not want people to know that I need some help to discuss things. that's right. There are people who think stigma, accessibility and their boss is in their business. Some people believe that if they access this idea, or access these services, their employers have an obligation to know what is happening in their lives. And it may be something that will stop people. But that's not true. Your boss doesn't know what's going on. It's absolutely confidential. Understood. What about Charlotte, stress, especially uncontrolled stress, how it will manifest at work, and how it will appear at home. I feel like I'm always listening to examples. Or you know people who know things happen right while they're at work or with their loved ones. So how do you manage it all? So, one thing about management is that the first thing is knowing how they show up in the workplace. It can appear at work where you are more likely to get frustrated. It can appear at work where you call, it can appear at work where you are just getting nauseous on your way to work. When you work, you cry a lot. I can't connect because of work. Same thing at home. It can affect your marriage. It can affect your relationship with your child. It can affect your appetite. Many things that could affect it. When you're dealing with stress, and in many cases people feel these things, but they feel I should just be quiet about it. It just passes. However, chronic stress is not simply passed on. Treatment is required. Now, Charlotte, take me some industries they're seeing a lot of burnout right now. In many industries, education, law enforcement, healthcare, social services, and the reason they stand out from me is because they are constantly caregivers, always in the role of caregivers, and always in emotional regulation. Think about the teacher. Think about police officers. Think about nurses. How many adrenaline dumps do you have every day, and you have to go back quickly the next day without recovering. And mental health has a lot to do with the ability to recover after those stressful or traumatic things. Certainly, a lot of people are watching this at home, and they're thinking, okay, wait, I want to talk more with Charlotte. How can I get in touch with you? You can contact me at any time on my website. Charlotte McCullough. Or you can call o
People in crisis can call or text anonymously, call 988, or chat with trained experts on national suicide prevention and crisis lifelines.
If you or a loved one is in an immediate urgent situation, call 911 and contact local authorities.
