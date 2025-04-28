



His recent death in Floyd County has been blamed on the tick-borne disease, Ehrlichiasis. Last year, two deaths from Aerrichiopathy were found in Indiana.

Floyd County, Indiana – A Southern Indiana person is dead after health officials said they had a tick-borne disease in April 2025. The Indiana Department of Health has reported a fatal case of Aerrichiosis in Floyd County, just 15 minutes from downtown Louisville. There were also two reported deaths of ehrlichiopathy in Indiana last year. Lyme disease is most common, but Hoosiers also have the risk of several other potentially severe tick-borne diseases. A group of diseases that include rocky mountain spotted fever and alpha pneumonia syndrome. This is a condition caused by a mites bite that can cause an allergic reaction to lean meat. Idoh said the risk of tick-borne diseases exists in all parts of the state. Preventing mites bites is the best way to prevent mites-borne diseases. The Health Department recommends: Know where the ticks may be

Handle boots, clothing and outdoor gear with 0.5% permethrin (Note: Permethrin should not be used on naked skin)

Use EPA registered insect repellents with active ingredients such as DEET, picalidine, IR3535, lemon eucalyptus (OLE), paramentanidol (PMD) or 2-andecanone

Consult with your veterinarian to handle your pet Related: Verified Facts about 4 Ticks There are also important steps to take when you come back from spending time outdoors during this time of year. Idoh provides the following guidance: Indoors, you need to thoroughly check your clothes, gear, pets and skin mites.

Falling dryer clothes over high heat for 30 minutes will kill the mites and help remove unattended mites by taking a shower.

Attached mites can be safely removed by using tweezers to grab the mites near the skin and pulling them outwards with stable pressure.

After the mites are removed, the area must be thoroughly cleaned. You should not crush the tick with your fingernails. If you become ill after discovering the attached mites, the health department says you should see your health care provider immediately. Most tick-borne diseases can be treated with antibiotics, and a rapid diagnosis can help prevent complications. click here Learn more about preventing mites and diseases. There is also guidance on how to safely remove attached ticks here.

