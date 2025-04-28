



Korea's Incheon – Diabetic drug metformin can reduce knee osteoarthritis (OA) pain in overweight or obese patients, independent of weight loss. World Conference on Osteoarthritis (OARSI) 2025 Annual Meeting. Double-blind exam released simultaneously on April 24, 2025 Jama107 patients with symptomatic radiation knee OA and >25 randomly assigned body mass indexes to receive either 2000 mg/d metformin or placebo for 6 months. This treatment was associated with a mean change in the visual analog scale of −31.3 mm in the treatment group compared to −18.9 mm in the placebo group at 6 months.p = .01). Weather in Cyuttini, MD Although this did not achieve a minimum clinically significant difference of 15 mm, Weather in Cyuttini, MDa rheumatologist at Alfred Hospital and Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, and researchers of the study described the effect size of metformin of 0.43 as moderate. This study found significant differences in favor of metformin in secondary outcomes of pain improvement in western Ontario and McMaster University (-113.9 for metformin and placebo), stiffness (-56.9 vs -26.7), and function (-426.1 vs -21.7). These analyses addressed primary and secondary outcomes of 18% of patients in the trial that were lost at follow-up and did not provide data for 6 months using support data. “I think this offers another approach that could slow this rapid movement towards early OA knee replacements,” Cicuttini says. an Previous Systematic ReviewsCo-authored by CICUTTINI, we found consistent preclinical and clinical evidence suggesting that metformin reduces cartilage protection, immune regulation, and pain in knee OA. “Metformin has many different effects and benefits regarding articular cartilage, low-grade inflammation, and metabolism,” commented Cicuttini. Medscape Medical News. “What's also appealing about metformin is that it doesn't cause hypoglycemia. It can be used in normal, healthy people. There's no need to monitor your blood sugar.” There was some weight loss in both groups (mean change, -1.8 kg in the metformin group and -1.2 kg in the placebo group), but Cicuttini said the effect on OA symptoms was unrelated to weight loss. Some patients experienced adverse events, with 15% of the metformin group reporting diarrhea compared to 8% in the placebo group, but with higher adherence to medication. Rheumatologist Anita Wluka, MBBS, PhD from Alfred Hospital and Monash University – also co-author of the study – Medscape Medical News That “metformin checks all the metabolic boxes and is as cheap as a tip.” Research results and comments on physical therapists Dr. Brooke PattersonLa Trobe University in Melbourne, Australia, said there are many trials looking for a drug to help OA, but it is difficult to find an effect due to the nature of the disease. “There are all these different subgroups out of the 50 participants undergoing intervention, but only a small portion of them caters to one treatment,” she said. “People with OA are encouraged to talk to not only doctors but also to a variety of healthcare professionals or to have their doctors understand potentially what some of the risk factors are,” says the OA disease phenotype. This study was funded by the National Health and Medical Research Council of Australia (NHMRC). Cicuttini received funding from the NHMRC Investigator Grant and reported that it belongs to the Magellan Stem Cell Advisory Board. Patterson and Urka had no related conflicts of interest.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/encouraging-results-seen-metformin-trial-knee-oa-among-2025a1000a3x The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos