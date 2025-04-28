



A panel of public health experts will convene in May 2025 to assess whether MPOX should continue to be classified as a public health emergency of continental concerns. Their decision can be complicated given the epidemiological mixed trends and the presence of both signs of both upward and downward infections in countries affected by Africa. Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director of CDC in Africa, is calling for a review led by the agency's Emergency Consultation Group (ECG) under the chairmanship of well-known epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim. The panel is scheduled to meet on May 17th, 2025. “Our experts will analyse all the data and evidence we provide and tell you whether there is a public health emergency for continental security and whether we need to continue doing more,” Dr. Kaseya said in a speech to the media. This is the second formal review by the ECG since MPOX was declared on August 13, 2024 as a public health emergency of continental concerns. This is the first designation since the African CDC was established in 2017, and the results of this review not only guide the strategic and operational responses, but could also affect funding and partner mobilization. When the ECG last met on February 26, 2025, the outbreak had expanded from 12 countries to 23 countries. At the time, seven countries were in the control phase and 16 were in the active phase. Between January 1, 2024 and February 28, 2025, over 100,886 suspected cases were recorded, 22,728 confirmed cases and 69 deaths. Suspicious cases fell by 2.6% in early 2025, but confirmed cases have been confirmed in Uganda, Nigeria and the Republic of Congo. Meanwhile, some countries, including Burundi, Kar, Kenya, Liberia and Rwanda, saw improvements. Beyond Africa, MPOX continues to expand. China confirmed a case of clade 1A on April 4, 2025. Four days later, Switzerland reported a case of clade 1b. A significant concern was that between February 2024 and February 2025, more than 90% of MPOX cases reported outside of Africa were male. Central Africa remains the epicenter of the outbreak, particularly the DRC outbreak. Armed conflicts in the country's east have undermined response efforts. It has driven more than 500 patients out of treatment centres, increasing the risk of transboundary transmission. Coverage testing at DRC fell to about 50%, further stalling response efforts as fund spending delayed. An even more complicated issue is the emergence of a new, potentially more contagious variant (clade 1A) detected in DRC in early 2025. This adds to the increased diversity of MPOX subvariants across clades I and II. However, on a more positive note, vaccine uptake has been improved among high-risk groups, including children. Ten countries have received the vaccine and have already run seven vaccination campaigns. A future review is that Africa CDC, in collaboration with WHO and other partners, has launched its latest six-month response plan for March to August 2025. This is trying to stop human-to-human transmission in the outbreak zone and reduce MPOX incidence by 50% in endemic regions. The plan prioritizes the decentralization of diagnostic capacity, integration of community-level interventions such as active case discovery, contact tracing, and risk communication, as well as the development of a unified database linking surveillance, lab testing, case management, and vaccinations. A major milestone in previous MPOX responses has been the operationalization of the Joint Continental Incident Management Support Team (IMST), headquartered in Kinshasa. Made up of 28 partner organizations, IMST works under the “One Plan, One Budget, One Monitoring Framework” model, significantly improving continental coordination. As 17 reviews, panel decisions become crucial, as well as framing the next phase of the MPOX response. end.

