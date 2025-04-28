Some adults may need a booster shot of measles. Who should get it and why?

Measles was once thought to have been excluded in the US, but is doing something unfortunate come back. Recent outbreaks in various states have encouraged health experts to check the vaccination status of some adults. Most people are protected, but you may need booster shots to stay immunized.

Things you need to know about measles

measlesAlso known as Rubeola, it is a highly contagious viral infection that spreads to respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Viruses can remain on the air and surfaces for hours, making them easier to catch if they are not immune.

Symptoms usually appear 10-14 days after exposure and include:

High fever

cough

snot

Red, watery eyes

Small white bumps inside the mouth

Measles rash: Flat red spots, sometimes raised bumps above. The rash usually starts on the face and spreads downward across the arms, trunk, legs and feet.

Measles may be connected Serious complicationsincluding pneumonia, brain swelling (encephalitis), blindness, hearing loss, and even death, especially infants, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems.

“Measles is a very contagious infection, so we are worried about an outbreak,” explains Dr. Michel Chan, an infectious disease doctor at Beth Israel Butler Medical Center and a medical instructor at Harvard Medical School.

The best way to prevent measles is to receive vaccinations. Before the introduction of the widespread vaccination programme, Measles was responsible for around 2.6 million deaths worldwide.

In the US and other developed countries, the first vaccine is administered between 12 and 15 months, followed by a second dose at age 4-5. Overall, the vaccine has a strong safety profile. The side effects are mostly mild and the vaccine does not have a link to autism.

Can I benefit from a booster shot of measles?

Measles vaccine given as part of the Measles-Munz-Rubella (MMR) shot provides long-term immunity. A single dose of the MMR vaccine is 93% effective in preventing illness, while two doses increase the effectiveness to 97%. However, not everyone has the same level of protection.

For example, before 1989, one dose of MMR vaccine was the norm, so most people born before 1989 received only one dose. According to Dr. Chan “Although a single dose of MMR vaccines is very effective, certain populations at high risk of exposure, such as intimate contact of healthcare workers, international travelers, and immunocompromised individuals, may want to be proactive and proactive that they have received a full series of vaccinations. ”

Additionally, those who received the vaccine between 1963 and 1967 may have received an inactivated (killed) version of the measles vaccine, which is less effective. “People who have received an inactive vaccine or who don't know what type they received should get one or two doses of the MMR vaccine,” advises Dr. Chan.

If you don't know your vaccination history, and if your medical records are unclear, getting an extra dose of the MMR vaccine is a safe and effective option. “If you're not sure, you can choose to take a vaccine dose. If you receive an additional dose, it's very safe and not harmful,” reassurs Dr. Chang.

Before 1957, measles rates were high in the United States, so anyone born before 1957 is presumed to have measles or have been exposed to the virus, resulting in no need for measles vaccines or booster shots.

A measles booster should be considered, and who is the reason?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that certain adults check for measles immunity and obtain booster shots if necessary. You may need a booster if:

You received the inactive measles vaccine between 1963 and 1967. This version was not entirely effective and may not be protected.

This version was not entirely effective and may not be protected. You worked in healthcare or in a high risk environment and only had measles vaccine doses. Working in a hospital, school, or childcare center increases the likelihood of exposure to measles.

Working in a hospital, school, or childcare center increases the likelihood of exposure to measles. You are not sure about your vaccination status. If you have no documentation or history of measles infection, you may choose to get a dose of the MMR vaccine.

If you have no documentation or history of measles infection, you may choose to get a dose of the MMR vaccine. You are traveling internationally. Measles rates are still high in some countries, and travelers are at risk of bringing the virus home.

If you fall into one of these high-risk groups, check your vaccination status and consult your doctor about a measles vaccine booster.

“It's all coming back to the vaccine, and this is our most effective way to prevent measles infection and revival,” stressed Dr. Chan.