Health
Bird flu in cows shows no signs of adapting to humans — yet
WASHINGTON — When traces of H5N1 bird flu showed up in cow’s milk last year, it raised fears that the virus could become more infectious to humans. So far, that hasn’t happened, virologist Richard Webby reported April 23 at the World Vaccine Congress Washington.
Cows were surprise hosts for the virus. Influenza viruses latch on to sialic acid attached to sugar molecules that decorate the outside of cells. It turns out that the way sialic acid is attached to some sugar molecules on cow mammary gland cells resembles attachments, or receptors, in birds. This arrangement allows the H5N1 virus to infect birds and cows, said Webby, of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.
Cattle also have sialic acid attachments like those that flu viruses use to grab and infect human cells. Researchers feared that having both humanlike and birdlike receptors in the same mammary glands might make it easier for bird flu viruses to adapt, making transmission between people easier.
In cow mammary glands, the virus reaches levels that are about as high as scientists can achieve in a lab. “This is ‘kid in a candy store’ if you’re a virus in the udders of these cows,” said Webby, who also directs a World Health Organization center for monitoring influenza in birds and animals. That giddy growth might work to humans’ advantage. “Within the mammary gland of the cow, these H5N1 [viruses] grow so well in there, there’s no real pressure on them to change” to grab the human receptor. “But that could change tomorrow.”
H5N1 in cattle also presents another danger, Webby said. The more people who catch H5N1 bird flu after contact with infected cattle or milk, the higher the chance of the virus adapting to spread easily from person to person. To date, 70 people in the United States have been infected, with 41 cases linked to exposure to dairy herds. One person died after getting one of the variants found in cattle, though he caught it after contact with backyard chickens and wild birds.
Two versions of H5N1 avian influenza have infected dairy cattle in the United States. Many other mammals, including dolphins and porpoises, have also been infected with related variants. Those marine mammals “were never on the list” of animals that scientists thought bird flu could infect, Webby said.
But the wide variety of mammals infected may not be caused by a new property of the virus, he said. “It’s just that there’s so much more virus around,” because it replicates to “ridiculous” levels in the birds and animals it infects.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sciencenews.org/article/h5n1-bird-flu-cows-not-adapting-humans
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistan threatens India with nuclear weapons
- Many football players in Colorado draw as unpredicted free agents
- Donald prevails over the second term will be a failure because of his poor application of this only strategy.
- Tata IPL Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Live Full Scorecard
- The weekend earthquake was reported in South Carolina
- IHC is looking for a Govt answer on the inclusion of Aleema Khan in the travel ban list
- 6 moments Jokowi attend the funeral of Pope Francis who was under the spotlight
- Maqsood hopeful despite disappointing table tennis results
- Is it the absence of Weidongs linked to the XIS military purge? First post
- Live updates: Trump News on peace talks and immigration from Ukraine
- DHL takes up shipping packages of more than $ 800 to American customersExBulletin
- India-Us Trade Deal: PM Modi will never compromise the interests of our farmers, explains Suresh Prabhu