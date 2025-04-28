Health
Austin Travis County Measles: Officials will provide updates
Austin, Texas – City and county officials provided an update on current status Monday. measles in Austin–Travis County And the whole nation.
Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, Travis County Judge Andy Brown, and Austin Travis County Medical Office Dr. Desmar Walkes spoke from City Hall.
What are they expected to talk about?
What we know:
Officials are expected to speak Second case of measles detected in Travis County And what's happening all over the state now.
They will also talk about Austin Public Health's emergency operational response and sharing vaccine resources.
Second case of measles in Travis County
Local perspective:
Last week, the second case of measles was reported in Travis County.
The patient reportedly was a vaccinated adult who may have caught the virus while traveling around the United States as of April 25, and residents were isolated for mild symptoms.
Officials have released a list of possible exposure locations, dates and times.
- Office Building 300 Colorado, Austin, Texas, 78701 Wednesday, April 16th, 9am to 7pm
- Maaribu, 1413 S 1st St, Austin, Texas 78704 Thursday, April 17th, 8:45am to 11:30am
- Curra's, 614 E Oltorf St, Austin, Texas 78704 Thursday, April 17th, 5:45-9:30pm
- Starbucks, 1920 E Riverside Dr, Austin, Texas 78741 Friday, April 18th, 10:08am to 12:08pm
- UPS Store. 2407 S Congress Ave, Ste E, Austin, Texas 78704 Saturday, April 19th, 1-5pm
- Hestia, 607 W 3rd St #105, Austin, Texas 78701 Saturday, April 19th, 5:45pm to 11pm
- Walgreens, 1920 E Riverside Dr, Bldg B, Austin, Texas 78741 Sunday, April 20th, 8:45am to 12pm
- Pueblo Viejo, 2410 E Riverside Ph.D., Ste. H-8, Austin, Texas 78741 Sunday, April 20th, 8:45am to 12pm
- Carenow, 1920 E Riverside Dr, Ste A110, Austin, Texas 78741 Sunday, April 20th, 8am-12pm
Anyone who may have been exposed will be asked to monitor their symptoms until at least May 11th.
Anyone who has been exposed and is vaccinated, pregnant, and/or immunocompromised should contact their healthcare provider immediately. If you don't have a provider, APH will call 512-972-5555 and APH will help lead to care.
Anyone who develops measles symptoms is advised.
- Stay home and stay away from others
- For guidance, please contact your healthcare provider
- Call before visiting a clinic or hospital to prevent possible exposure to others
Texas has measles
Big View:
In an April 25th update, the Texas Department of Health said 646 confirmed cases of measles have been confirmed in the state since late January. Of these, 618 were not vaccinated or their vaccination status was unknown.
Although 64 patients have been hospitalized since the outbreak began, DSHS says this is not the current people actively in the hospital.
Two school-age children who were not vaccinated have died of measles. DSHS says they lived in the outbreak area of West Texas and were unaware of their underlying health conditions.
Based on the latest data, the DSHS identified the following counties as having ongoing measles transmission from Cochran, Dallam, Dawson, Gaines, Garza, Lynn, Lamar, Lubbock, Terry and Yoakum.
According to the DSHS, 191 cases are children under the age of 4, 243 cases are children between the ages of 5 and 17, and 187 are adults over the age of 18. 25 cases are still listed as “pending” and are not classified.
What is measles?
You're deeper:
Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease. The virus is transmitted through air spread when it comes into direct contact with a droplet of an infectious disease or when an infected person breathes breathing, coughing, or sneezing.
The measles virus can remain infected in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area.
The onset of illness (high fever, cough, runny nose, red, watery eyes) begins a week or two after someone is exposed. A few days later, the Telltail rash erupts as flat, red spots on the face, spreading across the neck and the rest of the body.
People are transmitted about four days before the rash appears four days later. People with measles must stay home from work or school during that period.
Symptoms of measles
Common symptoms of measles include:
- High heat (105°F height)
- cough
- snot
- Red and watery eyes
- Small white spots that may appear in the mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin
- Rash 3-5 days after signs of other diseases. A “measles rash” usually starts on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body.
How to prevent measles consumption
The best way to prevent illness is to get vaccinated with two doses of measles. This is primarily administered as the measles Mumps Lubera vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are extremely effective in preventing measles.
Some vaccinated people may develop measles from time to time. However, they generally experience mild symptoms and are less likely to spread the disease to others.
sauce: Information in this report comes from previous reports by the City of Austin and Travis County, the State Department of Health Services in Texas, and by Fox 7 Austin and Fox Texas Digital.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fox7austin.com/news/measles-austin-travis-county-update
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Myanmar: After one month, the survivors of the earthquake face continuous challenges
- What's on Canadian voters' minds ahead of the snap federal election? #CanadaElection #BBCNews
- The charms' Girl with a 'suitcase' with its magnetic performance »Popmatters
- 2025 Fantasy Football Rankings: Post NFL Draft Update, Risers, Fallers
- Laura Coates explains the legal factors of the court case detention
- Multi-omics approach identifies gut microbiota variations associated with depression
- 200,000 Syrians have returned home from Turkiye since last December, explains the president of Turkiye – Middle East Monitor
- Last policy: PM warns the “disaster” if the reform and the conservatives form the coalition | New policies
- Points allegedly false diploma continues, Jokowi volunteers use the exam to the Jakarta metro police
- The treasure targets ships delivering oil derivatives to Houthis
- Glamor organ 2nd XI vs. Cardiff UCCE – Match Preview & Squad
- The court extends the bibira bibi bail, adjournaline on June 11