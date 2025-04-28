City and county officials provided an update on current status Monday. measles in Austin–Travis County And the whole nation.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, Travis County Judge Andy Brown, and Austin Travis County Medical Office Dr. Desmar Walkes spoke from City Hall.

What are they expected to talk about?

What we know:

Officials are expected to speak Second case of measles detected in Travis County And what's happening all over the state now.

They will also talk about Austin Public Health's emergency operational response and sharing vaccine resources.

Second case of measles in Travis County

Local perspective:

Last week, the second case of measles was reported in Travis County.

The patient reportedly was a vaccinated adult who may have caught the virus while traveling around the United States as of April 25, and residents were isolated for mild symptoms.

Officials have released a list of possible exposure locations, dates and times.

Office Building 300 Colorado, Austin, Texas, 78701 Wednesday, April 16th, 9am to 7pm

Maaribu, 1413 S 1st St, Austin, Texas 78704 Thursday, April 17th, 8:45am to 11:30am

Curra's, 614 E Oltorf St, Austin, Texas 78704 Thursday, April 17th, 5:45-9:30pm

Starbucks, 1920 E Riverside Dr, Austin, Texas 78741 Friday, April 18th, 10:08am to 12:08pm

UPS Store. 2407 S Congress Ave, Ste E, Austin, Texas 78704 Saturday, April 19th, 1-5pm

Hestia, 607 W 3rd St #105, Austin, Texas 78701 Saturday, April 19th, 5:45pm to 11pm

Walgreens, 1920 E Riverside Dr, Bldg B, Austin, Texas 78741 Sunday, April 20th, 8:45am to 12pm

Pueblo Viejo, 2410 E Riverside Ph.D., Ste. H-8, Austin, Texas 78741 Sunday, April 20th, 8:45am to 12pm

Carenow, 1920 E Riverside Dr, Ste A110, Austin, Texas 78741 Sunday, April 20th, 8am-12pm

Anyone who may have been exposed will be asked to monitor their symptoms until at least May 11th.

Anyone who has been exposed and is vaccinated, pregnant, and/or immunocompromised should contact their healthcare provider immediately. If you don't have a provider, APH will call 512-972-5555 and APH will help lead to care.

Anyone who develops measles symptoms is advised.

Stay home and stay away from others

For guidance, please contact your healthcare provider

Call before visiting a clinic or hospital to prevent possible exposure to others

Texas has measles

Big View:

In an April 25th update, the Texas Department of Health said 646 confirmed cases of measles have been confirmed in the state since late January. Of these, 618 were not vaccinated or their vaccination status was unknown.

Although 64 patients have been hospitalized since the outbreak began, DSHS says this is not the current people actively in the hospital.

Two school-age children who were not vaccinated have died of measles. DSHS says they lived in the outbreak area of ​​West Texas and were unaware of their underlying health conditions.

Based on the latest data, the DSHS identified the following counties as having ongoing measles transmission from Cochran, Dallam, Dawson, Gaines, Garza, Lynn, Lamar, Lubbock, Terry and Yoakum.

According to the DSHS, 191 cases are children under the age of 4, 243 cases are children between the ages of 5 and 17, and 187 are adults over the age of 18. 25 cases are still listed as “pending” and are not classified.

What is measles?

You're deeper:

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease. The virus is transmitted through air spread when it comes into direct contact with a droplet of an infectious disease or when an infected person breathes breathing, coughing, or sneezing.

The measles virus can remain infected in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area.

The onset of illness (high fever, cough, runny nose, red, watery eyes) begins a week or two after someone is exposed. A few days later, the Telltail rash erupts as flat, red spots on the face, spreading across the neck and the rest of the body.

People are transmitted about four days before the rash appears four days later. People with measles must stay home from work or school during that period.

Symptoms of measles

Common symptoms of measles include:

High heat (105°F height)

cough

snot

Red and watery eyes

Small white spots that may appear in the mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin

Rash 3-5 days after signs of other diseases. A “measles rash” usually starts on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body.

How to prevent measles consumption

The best way to prevent illness is to get vaccinated with two doses of measles. This is primarily administered as the measles Mumps Lubera vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are extremely effective in preventing measles.

Some vaccinated people may develop measles from time to time. However, they generally experience mild symptoms and are less likely to spread the disease to others.