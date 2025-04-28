Health
When diet culture is rebranded as “wellness”
Latest viral wellness trends – “cortisol berry” and “cortisol face” promise to be gentler, lean and more shiny if you can lower your stress hormones. With attention-grabbing claims such as “There's no belly fat issue, there's a cortisol problem,” the creators promote a 30-day conversion that appears to reduce the waistline and slimmer face by targeting cortisol.
These posts often feature hashtags like #CortiSolreset, #HormoneHealth, and #NervousSystemSystemRegrucation, along with before and after photos claiming bloating, flat stomach and tight jawlines. secret? They propose techniques such as cold plunge, caffeine cutting, and taking trendy supplements. But the truth is that cortisol cannot rapidly cause such dramatic physical changes. The real “secret” is probably a combination of marketing and exaggerated claims.
Cortisol, often called “stress hormones,” is produced by the adrenal glands in response to stress. This includes everything from daily frustration (such as traffic congestion and looming deadlines) to major lifestyle changes (such as illness or divorce), or persistent stressors such as financial tension.
Cortisol plays an important role in our combat or flight responses. This is an evolutionary feature designed to help respond to threats. It helps to mobilize energy, regulate blood pressure and blood sugar levels, reduce inflammation, and control sleep-wake cycles. Cortisol naturally peaks in the morning, helping to wake up and decreases throughout the day.
Short bursts of cortisol are useful, but chronic (long-term or frequent repetitive) stress can increase levels over time – and it is When it can start causing health problems.
A sustained rise in cortisol can affect appetite and sleep. Cravings (especially for high-calorie, comfortable foods) And how fat is stored in the body. These factors can contribute to weight gain, especially around the body abdomen.
Abdominal fat is also known as subcutaneous fat (just below the skin) Visceral fatsurrounds the internal organs. Both can increase Under chronic stressvisceral fat is more strongly associated with health risks such as cardiovascular disease and insulin resistance.
yes, It's good to reduce stress For your health – Mentally and physically. However, framing stress management as a path to visible beauty changes – flattening the stomach and sharpening the cheekbones – reduces complex health processes into aesthetic issues.
And that's exactly what many of these virus trends do.
Old ideas for new packaging
Appearance-related concerns that appear to have been “resolved” by cortisol regulations – swelling, belly fat, bloating – Western beauty ideal: A thin tone body with a flat stomach and sculpted face. These ideals are particularly gendered and have targeted previously elusive women The hourglass figure: Slim waist, rich breasts and hips.
These ideals can be internalized Consistently linked In Physical dissatisfactiondisrupted diet and poorer psychological health.
Influencers and wellness brands often adopt the language of health to sell what is essentially the ideal of beauty. It will be repackaged as “empowerment” and “self-care.” In this way, wellness culture subtly continues its heritage of dietary culture, with just a tasty aesthetic. Today's message? Don't count calories – regulate hormones.
Many of the Quick Fix Solutions Promoted Suitable tea (Tea containing herbs, roots and other plant substances that are thought to help the body adapt to stress and restore balance) Cold Plunge In “No Coffee – Break First” Rules – Based on limited or inconsistent scientific evidence. These practices may help reduce stress in some people, but the ability to reshape your body visible in 30 days is unlikely.
It claims that you can “spot ladies” fat in the target area (such as the belly or face) or lose fat Not supported By scientific consensus. That said, there are evidence-based methods to lower cortisol and support Mental and physical health – Like Mindfulness and Meditation or Emotional Regulation Strategy. These practices activate the parasympathetic nervous system (the “rest and digestive” state) that slows the heart rate, lowers blood pressure, and lowers cortisol. It also helps in managing anxiety, sleep and inflammation.
But again, these are not weight loss hacks and definitely not easy fixes for belly fat.
read more:
No, you can't blame all health issues in “High Cortisol.” The mechanisms of hormones are as follows:
The idea that the idea that stress alone can cause swelling and belly fat in the face is oversimplifying complex physiological processes. Many factorsIt affects the way and where fat accumulates, including cortisol, as well as gender, genetics, hormones such as insulin and estrogen, and places that include physiology diet and exercise, age and individual differences.
Stress management is important. Supports immune function. sleepmental clarity, and Emotional regulation. However, if stress regulations are sold as a tool to change the appearance, it risks strengthening the same physical ideals that diet culture thrives – Sinier, more “mindful” label.
Instead of focusing on what cortisol does to your waistline, we should talk about what chronic stress does to your health, relationships, and wellbeing. Instead of striving for a flat stomach through wellness hacking, we may aim for a healthier, more balanced life, no matter how it looks.
