The mites and meat allergies behind the infection are in New England

Two types of mites found in Maine can contract rare and sometimes fatal diseases. The sign warns hikers of potentially dangerous mites. Adobe Stock The tick season is in New England – and some unexpected visitors have come north and are taking part in the regular crew, one study found. The University of Massachusetts Amherst Center discovered and studied two mites in Maine. The New England Center for Excellence in Vector-Mediated Diseases, led by UMass Amherst Microbiology Professor Stephen Rich, will scan as part of ongoing research to develop better practices for mites control as part of its third year of continuous research. press release. “In one of the sets of properties we saw in Maine, we found some pretty extraordinary mites that we don't normally see,” Rich said. The usual mites found in the northeast are deer, dogs, and human mites that often carry Lyme disease. In this study, we will catch the mites by placing white cloths and extracting them. Additionally, some of these mites carried a unique and rare microorganism called Rickettsia, similar to strains found in California, which have potentially fatal contracts. Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. Rich said that rabbit mites often don't feed humans, but perhaps the scenario is that the more common ticks can feed infected rabbits and communicate them to humans. “It's a low risk factor, but it's something we've never known before, and it's something we want to understand a little better and make sure it's rare and that doesn't have the potential to bridge,” Rich said. The second case found does not cause illness, but causes allergies to red meat. Alphagal syndrome is becoming increasingly common in areas where the normal perpetrator, the lonely startic, is established. However, this year, alpha pneumonia syndrome has been discovered. 57 Maine residentsits climate is not typical of only star ticks. Allergies have been found to be linked to black-legged mites after a woman recently reported that she was bitten by one and subsequently developed into intolerance to lean meat. “This finding from a patient who had alphagal rather than ticks made the find very remarkable,” Rich said. Rich said the most effective way to avoid mites bites is to treat clothes Permethrinchemicals that can kill mites and other arthropods within minutes. The time it takes for a mites to infect a person when they bite varies from case to case, but Rich said the average time Lyme disease enters a person's body is 48 hours. “If you previously unticked, you can significantly reduce the risk of exposure from something inside the mites,” Rich said. Rich said the discoveries of both these “relatively rare events” within the same period are likely due to more surveillance. $10 million He said from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “We are testing to provide impactful information to homeowners,” Rich said. “We're doing it and it wasn't done before, so we're going to make this kind of new discovery.” Sign up for Today Newsletter Get everything you need to know to start your day delivered to your inbox every morning.

