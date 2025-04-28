“], ” filter “:{” nexttexceptions “:” img, blockquote, div “, ” nextcontainsexceptions “:” img, blockquote, a.btn, ao-button “}}”>

If you competed in a marathon, you would probably be there. So, I went back to the office a few days after the race and meant that my legs hurt, my stomach was rumbling and my brain wasn't working.

New research suggests that brain fog may be unexpected, but that is not common. Research published by Spanish researchers Naturestudied 10 roads and trail marathons using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to see what happens when the brain is exposed to severe exercise stress. The results are attractive. As a neuroscientist, I solve what the findings mean and provide a valid excuse to slow down a little after 26.2 competition

What does running a marathon do to your brain?

When you run a marathon, your body relies primarily on carbohydrates, especially in the form of glycogen. Its glycogen comes from muscles, liver, brain and other organs. The problem is that runners often run out of their fuel source before they reach the finish line.

As glycogen stores begin to deplete during the race, the body changes to fat, the second source of fuel. Our bodies contain far more fat than carbohydrates, making them a great fuel source despite their inefficient expansion exercise, like running a marathon.

One of the places where our bodies store fat is in myelin. It is an electrical insulation that envelops and surrounds axons in both the peripheral and central nervous systems, helping to help neurons communicate faster. In fact, myelin is made up of 70-80% fatty fat.

Therefore, we assume that once the brain enters a state of glycogen depletion, researchers may actually begin to use myelin, which coats the axons as fuel. This is a concept called “metabolic myelin plasticity,” and is an ingenious way that the body adapts to energy stress in the brain.

This is your brain in the sky

To explore this hypothesis, researchers used advanced MRI techniques called multicomponent relaxation measurements to examine the amount of myelin in the brains of 10 marathon runners. Each study participants, eight men and two women, ages 45 to 73, raced the road or mountain marathon, including the famous Valencia Marathon and the Zegama Azukori.

MRI scans and histograms showing significant MWF reductions in white and gray matter areas 1-2 days after the marathon, and subsequent recovery to pre-run levels during recovery. (Photo: Springer's Nature)

The researchers examined myelin water content (MWF), which serves as a proxy for the amount of water between myelin layers. This indicates whether myeloplastics contribute to brain activity.

Runners underwent brain scans two days before the race, within 48 hours of finishing, two weeks and two months later. Although the sample size was very small and gendered, pre-race scans showed that the overall distribution of MWF across the brain was very similar across runners, with only slight variation. Their MWF levels were similar to those found in healthy people who do not run across different age groups.

For the 24-48 hour post-race scan, the researchers divided the brain into 50 white matter regions, as the white matter consists of the meningeal medulla. Of the 50 areas, 12 people showed low MWF levels after the race. In other words, myelin is less. The biggest drops (approximately 28% and 26%) were in two areas that helped move and adjust. These areas also help to process emotional and sensory information.

One question that emerged was whether dehydration contributed to these changes in MWF. However, after conducting follow-up experiments, the researchers found that there was no change in the amount of various brain regions, including total gray matter, total white matter, cerebellum, deep brain, and brainstem. Therefore, dehydration may not have been the cause.

A two-week follow-up scan improved my MWF levels but below pre-race levels. After 2 months, my MWF levels were fully recovered.

What does the outcome mean to you?

The brain decreases myelin content immediately after a marathon, especially in areas related to movement and coordination. It shows that myelin fat is used as a fuel source. However, within a few months it will bounce completely.

You may wonder if you can get out of the fog of your marathon faster. So far, studies are less clear, with most (if not all) of them being conducted in diseased populations (e.g. people with multiple sclerosis, tesarcasms, or animal models (e.g. mice). One study of mice found that a diet high in saturated fat and moderate exercise promotes regeneration. There is also some evidence to suggest that learning new athletic abilities can promote remyelination. And of course, it helps you get a good night's sleep.

Marathon running temporarily taxes brain energy reserves and can alter its structure, but you can see that the brain is as resilient as the body it supports. These findings do not suggest that marathons should be stopped. Instead, they highlight the incredible ways our brains can adapt and boldly recover from metabolism demands, reminding us that endurance is also a neurological feat, not a physical feat.