Things you need to know about possible exposure





Things you need to know about Austin's measles Know your symptoms and how contagious it is Adults Second confirmed measles in Travis County Local officials said this year's incidents were aired in and out of the state. Dr. Desmar Walks with the Austin Travis County Health Department said the contact tracer with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Texas Department of Health Tracer contact tracer contacting passengers on the same plane as the agency to determine where a Travis County-based adult has contracted with the highly contagious virus and whether it can spread it. The person was only experiencing mild symptoms because he had received the measles vaccine, Walks said. “People who have not been vaccinated face severe symptoms that can lead to hospitalization and death,” Walks, medical director at Austin Public Health, said at a news conference. Measles poses such a high risk 90% of people who have not been vaccinated Alternatively, if your natural immunity is exposed to the virus, you will not sign up for the virus. Two doses of the vaccine give about 97% protection, according to Austin Public Health. The first confirmed measles case to occur in Austin this year was an unvaccinated infant who was exposed to the virus while traveling abroad. Authorities said in February. The child must be at least one year old to receive the vaccine. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Two measles cases were the first in Travis County since 2019; Continuous outbreaks In West Texas. Possible measles exposure locations in Travis County Local health officials say adults who contracted for the virus visited several public places in the city earlier this month, but are now considered a place of exposure. They are: Office building at 300 Colorado Street, Wednesday, April 16th, from 9am to 7am.

Maaribu Coffee Shop, 1413 South First Street, Thursday, April 17th, 8:45am to 11:30am.

Curra's Restaurant, 614 E. Oltorf St., Thursday, April 17th, 5:455 to 9:30pm.

Starbucks, E. Riverside Drive, Friday, April 18, 1920, from 10:08am to 12:08pm.

UPS Store, 2407 S. Congress Ave., Suite E, Saturday, April 19th, 1-5pm.

Hestia Restaurant, 607 W. Third St., No. 105, Saturday, April 19th, from 5:45pm to 11pm.

Walgreens, 1920 E. Riverside Drive, Building B, April 20th, 8:45am to noon.

Pueblo Viejo Restaurant, 2410 E. Riverside Drive, Suite H-8, 8:45am to noon, Sunday, April 20th.

Carenow Urgent Care, 1920 E. Riverside Drive, Suite A110, Sunday, April 20th, 8am to noon. Anyone who was in the location at the time listed should contact their health care provider to discuss symptoms through May 11th and monitor themselves for symptoms, Walkes said. What are the symptoms of measles? Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, rash, watery eyes, runny nose and small white spots in the mouth. Where can I get the measles vaccine? Public Health in Austin continues to offer measles vaccines (MMR vaccines: measles, mumps, rubella) at mobile clinics and brick and mortar locations. “Vaccinations are the best defense against this highly contagious and fatal disease,” Mayor Kirk Watson said at a press conference Monday. Adults who have not been vaccinated before can receive the MMR vaccine. a The first dose will provide approximately 93% protection after 2 weeks The second dose provides approximately 97% protection. Staff reporter Nicole Villalpando contributed to this report.

