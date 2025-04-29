The Americas are rising rapidly in Europe's measles cases





According to today's updates from the European Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), cases of measles in Europe increased by 10 times in 2023, but cases in the Americas so far this year are 11 times higher. Furthermore, ECDC Measles cases in 2024 in the European region followed a seasonal pattern, but were not particularly noticeable between 2021 and 2023. In 2024, a total of 35,212 measles cases were reported across the European region, compared to 3,973 in 2023. Reports are occurring as US states continue to check for more infections. Most of the time in Romania Approximately 87% of European cases have been reported in Romania, with 1,610.7 cases per 1,000,000 people, with the highest notification rate, following Austria (59.5), Belgium (44.9) and Ireland (39.6). In 2024, 23 measles-related deaths were confirmed, of which 22 were in Romania, and 14 of the 23 were children under five years of age. Children under the age of 1 year account for 13% of cases of measles, while children aged 1 to 4 year olds account for 33.1% of cases. Of the 90% of case patients with known vaccine conditions, 87% were not vaccinated, 98% of infected babies (under 1 year old) and 90% of 1 and 4 year old children with measles were not vaccinated. The ECDC said the decline in vaccine rates contributed to post-pandemic spikes in measles activity across the county. In 2024, only three countries, Hungary, Malta and Portugal, had over 95% coverage for both measles vaccines. Most cases in the European region last year were reported between February and July, and fell later this year. “The significant revival in 2024 highlights a return to a more typical measles seasonal pattern, but at a level that has risen significantly compared to the pandemic and pre-pandemic years,” the ECDC said. Cases rise 11 times in the US Today, the WHO warned that measles cases have risen 11 times higher in the Americas compared to late April last year, with six countries reporting 2,318 measles cases so far this year, including three deaths in the United States. From 1st January 2024, only 205 cases of measles have been reported in the region. The six countries reporting this year's measles incident are Argentina, Belize, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and the United States, with the US reporting the largest outbreak of 900. The difficulty in maintaining appropriate levels of vaccination in immigrant populations, vaccinated disease groups, and other at-risk populations within the region is a major challenge. “It is difficult to maintain the appropriate levels of vaccination in immigrant populations, vaccination-related groups, and other at-risk populations within the region.” WHO I said. ” Given the presence of virus distribution areas in several countries in Europe, Central Asia and Africa, we expect to identify imported cases from these regions.” More travel-related US cases In US development, Health Authority, Austin, Texas We reported the second case of a vaccinated adult who traveled to a state other than Texas experiencing a measles outbreak in Travis County. The patient is isolated at home. Late last week Colorado reported The fifth case involved vaccinated adults who traveled to the Chihuahua outbreak area in Mexico. Los Angeles County We report a case of measles in a resident who recently traveled to Texas.

