Immunotherapy replaces early stage DMMR cancer surgery in landmark research

Phase 2 trials have shown that PD-1 blockade can safely replace surgery for many early stages of DMMR cancer, providing patients with treatment opportunities without invasive surgery.

study: Non-surgical management of mismatch repair deficiency tumors. Image credit: Lightspring/ShutterStock

A recent study published in New England Journal of Medicinea group of investigators evaluated whether neoadjuvant programmed cell death 1 (PD-1) sequestration could achieve organ preservation in patients with early stage mismatch repair defects (DMMR) solid tumors across multiple tumor types.

background

Imagine being told that you can defeat cancer without surgery. Approximately 2-3% of all early stage solid tumors exhibit DMMR. This indicates a genetic defect that makes the tumor highly sensitive. Immunotherapy. In a metastatic setting, DMMR tumors respond significantly to PD-1 blockade regardless of the tumor's origin. Inspired by the success of DMMR rectal cancer, the researchers asked: Can other early stage DMMR tumors avoid surgery? If effective, this strategy could help patients escape invasive procedures and long-term disability. However, the durability and universality of this approach remains uncertain. The researchers also pointed out that organ preservation is particularly convincing for cancers that have severe life-changing effects such as rectal, esophagus and bladder cancer, but that different tumor types may respond differently to immunotherapy. Therefore, larger, longitudinal studies are essential to verify these findings.

About the research

This phase 2 study enrolled patients newly diagnosed with II, II, or III solid tumors showing DMMR. Screenings were conducted at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Hartford Healthcare, and Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute. Eligibility included increased loss of incompatible repair protein expression, particularly Mutl homolog 1 (MLH1), MUTS homolog 2 (MSH2), MUTS homolog 6 (MSH6), or increased separation of mild kinetic disease confirmed via immunohistochemical staining (PMS2).

Patients were given dostallimab, a PD-1 blocking agent, and intravenously administered at a dose of 500 mg every 3 weeks (9 cycles). Participants were divided into two cohorts. One suffers from locally advanced rectal cancer, and the other has a non-rectal DMMR tumor. Clinical responses were assessed using tumor-specific imaging and endoscopy 8 weeks after therapy. Patients with a complete clinical response could choose non-surgical management, while patients with residual disease were advised to undergo surgery.

The main results focused on the sustained complete clinical response at 12 months in patients with rectal cancer. Secondary measurements included recurrence-free survival, safety assessment, and exploratory genomic analysis. Monitoring included circulating tumor deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) as a biomarker. All patients provided written informed consent and the institutional review board approved the protocol. It is important to note that this was a single group study without a randomized control group. The authors emphasized that randomized trials may be required before practice changes are widely adopted, especially if surgery is significantly impaired (such as colon cancer).

Research Results

Of the 124 enrolled patients, 117 were included after exclusion of patients with disease progression or withdrawal. Of the 103 people who completed treatment, 49 had rectal cancer and 54 had non-rectal tumors. The median age was 57, with 64% indicating lymph node involvement in imaging.

In cohort 1 (rectal cancer), all 49 patients achieved a complete clinical response and chose non-surgical management. At 12 months after treatment, 37 patients remained responsive and met the study's efficacy criteria. The results of rectal cancer were particularly impressive, with a full response rate of 100% among treated patients. In cohort 2 (nonrectal tumors), 35 of the 54 patients (65%) achieved a complete clinical response, with 33 being elected. However, the authors emphasized that the analysis of nonrectal tumor types is exploratory and that the median follow-up of recurrence in this group was short (14.9 months), ensuring long observations before drawing conclusive conclusions. Patients with a complete response did not experience tumor progression or were not surgically resected during or after treatment.

Overall, 84 (82%) of the 103 patients in both cohorts showed complete clinical response, while 82 (80%) completely avoided surgery. Recurrence was rare and occurred in only five patients. One patient with lymph node recurrence and local regrowth at the primary tumor site. The 2-year, recurrence-free survival rate was an impressive 92%, with a median follow-up of 20 months.

Adverse events were manageable, with 60% of patients experiencing mild (grade 1 or 2) side effects, including fatigue, rash, or pritus. Serious events were rare and no deaths were reported.

Circulating tumor DNA analysis was strongly correlated with treatment outcomes. Patients with a complete clinical response showed rapid clearance of circulating tumor DNA, whereas patients with residual or recurrence showed persistent positives. This highlights circulating tumor DNA as a potential real-time biomarker for therapeutic monitoring.

Genomic analysis confirms a high similarity between baseline and post-treatment tumor samples, indicating that most clinically incomplete responses are not due to the development of new tumors. Furthermore, resuming PD-1 blockade among patients with recurrence suggested that disease regression in several cases, conserving immunity susceptibility.

Reflecting the broader clinical significance, Dr. Andrea Cerseck said, “This is very exciting and shows a wide range of tumors that come with it. Genetic variationcalled MMRD, it is treated with immunotherapy, replacing surgery and radiation, and gives patients a better quality of life. (Note: This is a paraphrase that summarises the findings, rather than a direct quote from a NEJM article.)

This study demonstrated that neoadjuvant dostallimab can preserve organs without later infringing treatment options. In particular, biological differences in tumor microenvironment probably made prostate and gastroesophageal cancer less likely to achieve a complete response. The authors suggest that further studies may clarify whether longer durations of treatment or combination immunotherapy can improve the response of these tumor types.

Conclusion

In summary, this study shows that neoadjuvant PD-1 blockade by dostallimab allows organ preservation in most patients with early stage DMMR solid tumors. Most patients achieved durable disease control without undergoing surgery, improved quality of life, and preserved organ function. Recurrence of the disease is rare and often retreats and is easy to manage. However, the authors warn that these results are based on exploratory analyses with limited follow-up, particularly for non-rectal tumors, and that larger, long-term studies, including randomized trials of specific cancers, are necessary to fully confirm safety. Effectiveness of This organ donation approach. These results could significantly alter the treatment paradigm for early stage DMMR cancer.