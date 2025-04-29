



A newly published study involving researchers at Karolinska Institutet shows that prostate cancer can be diagnosed at an early stage via simple urine samples. With the help of AI and extensive analysis of gene activity in tumors, they identified new biomarkers with high diagnostic accuracy. Prostate cancer is one of the most common causes of male death worldwide. One of the main diagnostic hurdles is the lack of accurate biomarkers that can identify the presence of early tumors. In this current study, researchers from the Karolinska Institute (Sweden), Imperial College London (UK) and Xiyuan Hospital, China Academy of Medicine, and Beijing (China) identified new, accurate biomarkers. The results are listed in the journal Cancer Research. Digital model of prostate cancer By analyzing the mRNA activity of all human genes in thousands of individual cells in prostate tumors and knowing the location and extent of the cancer in each cell, researchers were able to construct a digital model of prostate cancer. The model was analyzed with AI to find proteins that could be used as biomarkers. These biomarkers were then analyzed in the blood, prostate tissue and urine of approximately 2,000 patients. The researchers were able to identify a set of biomarkers in the urine and demonstrate the presence and severity of prostate cancer with high accuracy. According to their calculations, they outweigh the PSA, which is blood Biomarkers Current clinical use. “There are many benefits to measuring biomarkers in the urine,” explains Principal Michael Benson, a senior researcher in the Department of Clinical Science Intervention and Technology at Karolinska Institute. “It is non-invasive, painless and potentially can be done at home. The samples can then be analyzed using routine clinical laboratories methods.” It should be evaluated in clinical research The next phase of the study is planned for large-scale clinical trials. One such thing is being discussed with Professor Rakesh Heer of Imperial College London, a research co-author and head of Transforms, the UK's national prostate cancer research. “More accurate biomarkers newer than PSAs, and more accurate, could lead to early diagnosis and better prognosis in men with prostate cancer,” says Dr. Benson. “In addition, it can reduce the number of unnecessary prostate biopsies in healthy men.” This study was primarily funded by the Swedish Cancer Society, Radium Hemmet and the Swedish Research Council. Michael Benson, Mavatar, Inc. is the scientific founder of

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250428/Simple-urine-sample-could-revolutionize-early-prostate-cancer-diagnosis.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

