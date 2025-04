UQ launches first human trials of immunotherapy for type 1 diabetes

Researchers at the University of Queensland administered five participants in the first clinical trial of a potentially innovative immunotherapeutic drug to treat type 1 diabetes. Professor Lingeny Thomas is from UQ. Fraser Institute led the development of the target Immunotherapy Drugs, ASITI-2012. It is designed to readjust the body's immune response to protect insulin-producing pancreatic cells. “in People with type 1 diabetesthe immune system is beginning to recognize that it needs to attack pancreatic cells, and the only treatment available now is insulin supplementation,” Professor Thomas said. “We took a new approach and developed ASITI-2010 using protein from the pancreas and vitamin D. “This potential treatment uses the healing capabilities of the immune system and has successfully controlled disease in mice.” Chief Investigator Dr Aakansha Zala said drug candidates aim to maintain as much pancreatic function as possible in people diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, and aim to reduce the amount of insulin they need to be administered. “We are looking for people over the age of 18 who have been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes within the last five years. “Testing at the Translational Research Institute clinical research facility based at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane,” Dr Zara said. “We're going to look at whether drugs change the immune system in the way we expect them to.” Type 1 diabetes affects more than 120,000 Australians and usually occurs in children and young adults. “In the end, we need to move to a larger trial involving children who are progressing insulin dependence much faster,” Professor Thomas said. “We have developed similar drugs with the potential to treat rheumatoid arthritis, and that knowledge supports the development of this drug for type 1 diabetes.” The trial itself is funded by a medical research future fund through Australia's national biotechnology incubator Creator, which helps form the spin-out company Liperate Therapeutics, founded by UQ's commercialization company Uniquest. The preclinical proof of concept for this drug was supported by multiple grants from the groundbreaking T1D (formerly JDRF) totaling $2.54 million between 2003 and 2015. The Charitable Trust of Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley subsequently awarded two grants totaling $5.33 million to complete preclinical development of drug candidates, including safety research and manufacturing. Dr. Ben Williams, program officer for Helmsley Charitable Trust, said he was proud to support the research, a step towards improving the lives of people with type 1 diabetes. “Take drug candidates from the lab to clinical testing is always Hercules' efforts,” Dr. Williams said. Helmsley Charitable Trust is the largest civilian dedicated to changing the trajectory of type 1 diabetes. sauce: University of Queensland

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250428/UQ-begins-first-human-trial-of-immunotherapy-for-Type-1-diabetes.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

